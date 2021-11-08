LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Lancashire Holdings Limited

(the "Company")

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

The Company has been notified by Michael Dawson, Non-Executive Director, that on 5 November 2021, a total of 5,000 common shares of US$0.50 each in the Company were purchased at a price of £5.04 per share for his beneficial interest in his pension fund.

Following this transaction, Michael Dawson has an interest in the Company of 20,000 common shares, representing 0.0082%.

The notification made in accordance with the requirements of UK MAR, provides further detail:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Michael Dawson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Lancashire Holdings Limited b) LEI 5493002UNUYXLHOWF752 4(i) Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Common Shares of US$0.50 each



ISIN: BMG5361W1047 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of common shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £5.04 5,000 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume

- Price



5,000

£25,200 e) Date of the transaction 2021-11-05 f) Place of the transaction (XLON) London Stock Exchange - Regulated Market

