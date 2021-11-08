IamFire Plc - Notice of AGM

IAMFIRE PLC

(the "Company")

NOTICE OF AGM

8 November 2021

The Company is pleased to announce that notices convening the Company's Annual General Meeting (AGM) for the years 2020 and 2021, to be held at 3rd Floor, 80 Cheapside, London, United Kingdom, EC2V 6EE, on Friday 30th November 2021 at 11.00 a.m. and 11.30 a.m. respectively, have been posted to shareholders.

Shareholders will note that two notices of AGM have been posted and this to lay both the financial report and accounts for the year ends 2020 and 2021, before shareholders.

The notices of the AGM will shortly be available at: https://iamfireplc.com/

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

ENQUIRIES:

Company:

info@iamfireplc.com

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Corporate Advisor :

Guy Miller: + 44 (0) 20 7469 0930 (Direct)

Corporate Broker:

Lucy Williams: +44 (0) 20 7469 0930

Duncan Vasey: +44 (0) 20 7220 9797 (Direct)