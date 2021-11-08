IamFire Plc - Notice of AGM
PR Newswire
London, November 8
IAMFIRE PLC
(the "Company")
NOTICE OF AGM
8 November 2021
The Company is pleased to announce that notices convening the Company's Annual General Meeting (AGM) for the years 2020 and 2021, to be held at 3rd Floor, 80 Cheapside, London, United Kingdom, EC2V 6EE, on Friday 30th November 2021 at 11.00 a.m. and 11.30 a.m. respectively, have been posted to shareholders.
Shareholders will note that two notices of AGM have been posted and this to lay both the financial report and accounts for the year ends 2020 and 2021, before shareholders.
The notices of the AGM will shortly be available at: https://iamfireplc.com/
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.
ENQUIRIES:
Company:
info@iamfireplc.com
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Corporate Advisor :
Guy Miller: + 44 (0) 20 7469 0930 (Direct)
Corporate Broker:
Lucy Williams: +44 (0) 20 7469 0930
Duncan Vasey: +44 (0) 20 7220 9797 (Direct)