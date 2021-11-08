Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2021) - Thermal Energy International (OTCQB: TMGEF) today announced that William Crossland, CEO will be attending the Q4 Virtual Investor Summit. William Crossland will present TEI's growth story, future potential, and how the expected market improvements as a result of the BuildBackBetter movement and growing global demand for aggressive carbon emission reductions, make this a prime opportunity to invest in TEI.
|Event:
|Q4 Investor Summit
|Date:
|November 16-17th, 2021
|Presentation:
|November 16th at 08:45 ET
|Location:
|https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_uVi3B_Z-RGS3XMcvSjnQKgg
- 1x1s will be available for qualified investors
- The conference is completely complimentary to qualified investors. Please register at Complimentary Investor Registration
About Thermal Energy International
TEI reduces carbon emissions and makes energy savings for some of the world's largest brands, using its suite of turnkey solutions and engineering expertise. Operating in a fast-growing global market with aggressive global carbon emission reduction targets, TEI represents an unprecedented opportunity, as its customers and Governments have never been more invested in reducing carbon emissions. The company has been ranked as one of Canada's Top Growing Companies by The Globe and Mail for the third consecutive year.
For further information:
Thermal Energy International
William Crossland
(613) 723-6776
investors@thermalenergy.com
About the Investor Summit
The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q4 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 90+ companies and over 500 investors comprising of institutional investors, family offices, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Energy/Tech, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate, Technology, and Tech/Crypt. Contact: info@investorsummitgroup.com