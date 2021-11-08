Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2021) - Thermal Energy International (OTCQB: TMGEF) today announced that William Crossland, CEO will be attending the Q4 Virtual Investor Summit. William Crossland will present TEI's growth story, future potential, and how the expected market improvements as a result of the BuildBackBetter movement and growing global demand for aggressive carbon emission reductions, make this a prime opportunity to invest in TEI.

Event: Q4 Investor Summit Date: November 16-17th, 2021 Presentation: November 16th at 08:45 ET Location: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_uVi3B_Z-RGS3XMcvSjnQKgg

1x1s will be available for qualified investors

The conference is completely complimentary to qualified investors. Please register at Complimentary Investor Registration

About Thermal Energy International

TEI reduces carbon emissions and makes energy savings for some of the world's largest brands, using its suite of turnkey solutions and engineering expertise. Operating in a fast-growing global market with aggressive global carbon emission reduction targets, TEI represents an unprecedented opportunity, as its customers and Governments have never been more invested in reducing carbon emissions. The company has been ranked as one of Canada's Top Growing Companies by The Globe and Mail for the third consecutive year.

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q4 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 90+ companies and over 500 investors comprising of institutional investors, family offices, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Energy/Tech, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate, Technology, and Tech/Crypt. Contact: info@investorsummitgroup.com