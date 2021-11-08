DGAP-News: Comcast Washington

BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF SOUTH PUGET SOUND AND COMCAST ADVANCE DIGITAL EQUITY ON NATIONAL STEM/STEAM DAY



08.11.2021 / 17:55

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



In celebration of National STEM/STEAM Day (Nov. 8), the Boys and Girls Clubs of South Puget Sound and Comcast Washington are announcing a new partnership aimed at encouraging kids in Pierce County to explore and pursue their interests in Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math (S.T.E.A.M.). Comcast is donating $15,000, 40 laptops, and free internet service to five Boys and Girls Clubs in the South Puget Sound as part of Project UP, the company's $1 billion commitment to reach 50 million people over the next 10 years with the tools, resources, and skills needed to succeed in a digital world. Digital access and adoption are critical in keeping people connected to the world around them, and for many students, it is one of the most important keys to success. The funds, computer equipment, and robust WiFi coverage will support the Al Davies, Bremerton, Lakewood, Milgard Family Eastside, and Henry T. Schatz branches of the Boys and Girls Clubs of South Puget Sound. These chapters, located in Tacoma, Bremerton, and Lakewood are offering programs that help hundreds of kids get online, participate in distance learning, improve their science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics skills, and achieve academic success. Using a cross-disciplinary approach that channels young people's natural curiosity into the design process inherent in the arts, BGCSPS's STEM programs empower youth to create new solutions to real-world challenges. This project-based approach develops critical thinking, problem-solving, and other 21st-century skills critical to success in the STEM workforce and beyond. 'When private companies and organizations like ours can come together it can truly create something special for our community. These funds, access to internet and technology donations will have a tremendous impact on our local Clubs, the members we serve, and their families' said Carrie Holden, President/CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of South Puget Sound. 'We are grateful to Comcast for its contributions and a common goal to promote digital equity as well as Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math for our kids.' As a part of Internet Essentials, Comcast's signature digital equity initiative, the company has recently instituted 'Lift Zones' at community and educational centers across the country, including nearly 100 locations expected to open here in Washington by year-end. These locations, which include the five participating branches of the Boys and Girls Clubs of South Puget Sound, offer free internet access and educational tools at safe, supportive learning spaces for students to get connected online, participate in distance learning, and do their homework. 'Bridging the digital divide and raising awareness of digital adoption have been critical priorities for Comcast since 2011, and these are important now more than ever,' said Carla Carrell, External Affairs Director for Comcast in Washington. 'Working side by side with our public, private and nonprofit partners is key to leveling the digital playing field in Tacoma and Pierce County.' About Project UP & Comcast's $1 Billion Commitment to Advancing Digital Equity For over a decade, connecting more people to the Internet and the technology they need to participate and excel in an increasingly digital world has been a core focus for the company. Looking toward the next ten years, Comcast is building on that foundation and expanding its impact through Project UP, a comprehensive initiative to advance digital equity and help build a future of unlimited possibilities. Backed by a $1 billion commitment to reach 50 million people, Project UP encompasses the programs and community partnerships across Comcast, NBCUniversal, and Sky that connect people to the Internet, advance economic mobility, and open doors for the next generation of innovators, entrepreneurs, storytellers, and creators. For more information on Project UP and the latest news on efforts to address digital inequities, including the recent expansion of the Comcast RISE Investment Fund to provide millions in grants to small business owners of color and investment in research to increase diversity in the technology and digital fields, visit https://corporate.comcast.com/impact/project-up. About Internet Essentials Internet Essentials is Comcast's signature digital equity initiative and the nation's largest and most comprehensive broadband adoption program. In 10 years, it has helped connect 10 million low-income Americans to broadband Internet at home, most for the very first time. It has a comprehensive design that addresses each of the three major barriers to broadband adoption. This includes multiple options to access free digital literacy training in print, online, and in-person; the option to purchase a heavily subsidized, low-cost Internet-ready computer; and low-cost, high-speed Internet service for $9.95 a month, plus tax. The program is structured as a partnership between Comcast and tens of thousands of school districts, libraries, elected officials, and nonprofit community partners. For more information about Internet Essentials and Comcast's commitment to education and digital equity, please visit https://corporate.comcast.com/education. To apply, visit www.internetessentials.com or call 1-855-846-8376 for English or 1-855-765-6995 for Spanish. About Boys & Girls Clubs of South Puget Sound The Boys & Girls Clubs of the South Puget Sound is a non-profit organization providing young people ages 5-18 with a safe and positive place to spend their time before and after school and during the summer. With 10 Clubs, he Boys & Girls Club of South Puget Sound serves more than a thousand youth annually, helping them to realize their full potential. Club programing focuses on academic success, living healthy and active lifestyles, and developing good character and leadership skills. Clubs are strategically located in neighborhoods and are accessible to all kids. Since 1940, The Boys & Girls Clubs of South Puget Sound has been helping kids from tough neighborhoods stay out of trouble, stay in school and succeed in life. Learn more at: https://www.bgcsps.org/home About Comcast Corporation Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with over 56 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information. Contact Details Comcast Washington Andy Colley Andy_Colley@Comcast.com Company Website https://washington.comcast.com/

News Source: News Direct



08.11.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

