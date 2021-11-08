Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 08.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc-Meldung: Alle Augen auf...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 764858 ISIN: BE0003746600 Ticker-Symbol: IJY 
Frankfurt
08.11.21
17:20 Uhr
25,850 Euro
+0,050
+0,19 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES SA 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.11.2021 | 18:05
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Interim Statement Third Quarter 2021

Realization of important milestones in strategic growth plan connect2022
through focus on active rental policy and sustainable value creation via
in-house (re)developments, resulting in a solid foundation for the future

Solid financial results

  • EPRA earnings per share of € 1,30 for 9M 2021, +10% compared to 9M 2020
  • Increase of previously communicated expected EPRA earnings per share for 2021 from € 1,65 - € 1,68
    to € 1,70 - € 1,72
  • Confirmation of target gross dividend of € 1,53 for 2021, at the same level as in 2020

Focus on active rental policy results in strong key figures

  • Occupancy rate of total real estate portfolio: + 1% to 94%
  • Organic growth of rental income: 5%
  • Major rental transactions in logistics portfolio in Genk, Herentals, Herstal, Oevel and Eindhoven

Investments as foundation for future value creation

  • Focus on future development potential and futureproof modernization of the existing portfolio
  • Increase in fair value of investment properties with € 97 million or 9,5%

Solid basis for the future

  • Two real estate segments, diversified tenants, strong balance sheet and sufficient investment capacity due to € 120 million unused credit lines
  • Realization of 25% growth in real estate portfolio since 2019
  • Future potential increase in value over a period Q4 2021 - 2025 between € 238 - € 281 million through (re)development projects

Attachment

  • PR_Q3_2021_EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/67a1bfc7-c339-42d1-bc82-5178e544ff15)

INTERVEST OFFICES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.