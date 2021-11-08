Anzeige
08.11.2021 | 18:17
Cleantech Building Materials: AMENDMENT OF LOAN FACILITY

8 November 2021

CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC, NASDAQ FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET, COPENHAGEN

TICKER: CBM
ISIN: GBOOBD1LVD21

CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC

AMENDMENT OFLOAN FACILITY

Cleantech Building Materials PLC ("CBM" or the "Company") announces that the Company has reached an agreement with its loan providers, as disclosed in the CBM Company Description published on 20 December 2016, to increase the size of its existing loan facility by a further €3,000,000.

Commenting, Paul Richards, Chairman of CBM said:

"We are pleased that our loan providers haveagreed to increase our facility,demonstratingtheir confidence in our business plan. We are working hard to deliver value for all of our shareholders and look forward to making further announcements on our progress in due course."

THE DIRECTORS OF CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE CONTENTS OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT

Further information may be found at the Company's website at www.cbm-plc.com

For further information, please contact:

Cleantech Building Materials plc
Adrian Wyn-Griffiths

info@cbm-plc.com (mailto:info@cbm-plc.com)
+44 20 3934 6630

Keswick Global AG (Certified Adviser)info@keswickglobal.com (mailto:info@keswickglobal.com)
+43 1 740 408045



IFC Advisory Limited (Financial PR)
Tim Metcalfe
Zach Cohen		+44 20 3934 6630

The information communicated in this announcement is "inside information" for the purposes of Rule 4 of the Nasdaq First North Nordic Rulebook.


