DJ Aluflexpack certified against ASI Performance and Chain of Custody Standards

Reinach (pts032/08.11.2021/18:00) - Aluflexpack AG ("Aluflexpack", "Group"), a leading international manufacturer of premium flexible packaging solutions, a member of the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) since 2018, has achieved ASI Performance Standard and Chain of Custody Certification in October 2021. The ASI Performance Standard defines environmental, social and governance principles and criteria, with the aim to address sustainability issues in the aluminium value chain. Aluflexpack is pleased to join the community of selected world-wide companies!

Sustainability is a key part of the Aluflexpack corporate strategy and business model. Aluflexpack converts aluminium into sophisticated flexible packaging solutions at an industrial scale for the most valuable and well-known brands of leading European and international companies for over 40 years.

Supplying products to numerous leading companies, Aluflexpack is aware of its responsibility and economic, social and environmental impact, and associates sustainability with the application of products that target the protection of food and medicine in a sustainable manner.

Being convinced of all the benefits associated with the use of responsible sourcing of aluminium, the Group carefully chooses the suppliers and partners and acts in accordance with world-wide sustainability standards: to secure product safety, quality and optimal shelf life, as well as to keep the impact on economy, environment and society to a minimum, from sourcing of materials to production and consumption, up to waste management.

The ASI Certification program was developed through an extensive multi-stakeholder consultation process and is the only comprehensive voluntary sustainability standard initiative for the aluminium value chain. The ASI Performance Standard defines environmental, social and governance principles and criteria, with the aim to address sustainability issues in the aluminium value chain. It sets out 59 criteria under the three sustainability pillars of Governance, Environment and Social, which address key issues such as biodiversity, Indigenous Peoples rights, and greenhouse gas emissions.

The ASI CoC Standard sets out requirements for the creation of a Chain of Custody for material that is produced and processed through the value chain into diverse downstream sectors. The implementation of ASI's CoC Standard links verified practices at successive steps of the supply chain - certified under the ASI Performance Standard - to the products produced by ASI Certified Entities.

The independent, third-party audits of the Aluflexpack production sites were carried out by TÜV Rheinland Cert GmbH.

Fiona Solomon, Chief Executive Officer at ASI said "ASI is pleased to congratulate Aluflexpack on achieving the first dual ASI Certification in Croatia at its Drnis production site, as well as for the Chain of Custody Certification for its Einsiedeln, Switzerland site. The packaging that Aluflexpack produces primarily lands in the hands of consumers. With the Chain of Custody Certification and appropriate upstream sourcing in place, Aluflexpack can leverage on-product claims to bring the message of ASI Certified Aluminium's sustainability properties to a broader public."

Commenting on the achievement, Aluflexpack's CFO Johannes Steurer said: "As one of the leading international manufacturers of premium flexible packaging we are proud to have reached production standards that meet ASI Performance Standard and Chain of Custody Certification. Receiving this recognition is the result of over 40 years of experience, great effort and commitment to progress, and we are happy that our achievements have been recognised by ASI. Sustainability is a key factor in our future development and we aim to take this path together with our suppliers and partners. Ultimately, this will result in a considerable benefit to all involved, above all our customers."

About Aluflexpack AG

Aluflexpack produces flexible packaging solutions mainly for end-markets such as Coffee & Tea, Pharmaceuticals, Pet food, Confectionery and Dairy. Well-established insights, service flexibility and development competence are what underpin long-term customer relationships, both with locally operating companies and large international corporations. Aluflexpack, headquartered in Reinach (AG), Switzerland, has production facilities in Switzerland, France, Poland and Turkey and four production facilities in Croatia. The number of employees as of 30 June 2021 was approximately 1,324. http://www.aluflexpack.com

