This partnership will help organizations make meaningful progress on their net zero commitments through standardized, certifiable, and verifiable processes

Envision Digital International Pte Ltd ("Envision Digital"), a Singapore-headquartered global Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) technology leader for net zero, and Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing, inspection and certification, will jointly develop net zero technology solutions helping businesses, organisations and governments around the world drive climate action, make meaningful progress on their net zero commitments, and do so in a standardized, certifiable, and verifiable manner.

Lei Zhang, Founder and CEO of Envision Group, commented:

"Through strategic partnership with Bureau Veritas, our best practices of digital solution will help more companies around the world accelerate their net zero transition.

Didier Michaud-Daniel, CEO of Bureau Veritas, added:

"Our role as an independent third party is essential to shape trust between economic players. Through our BV Green Line of services and solutions, we support our 400,000 clients to be more efficient, more methodical and more trustworthy in their journey towards more sustainable business and a more sustainable world. Together with Envision Digital, we will provide organizations with end-to-end solutions combining our respective strengths focused on achieving clients' net-zero goals, and thus contribute to a positive impact on people and the planet.

While the number of organizations making net zero pledges has increased, there is also growing concern about the credibility of commitments that lean heavily on carbon offsets. In addition, increasing calls for greater transparency and accountability in emissions reporting have added another layer of difficulty on an organization's road to net zero. The combination of Envision Digital's AIoT technology and Bureau Veritas' unrivalled expertise in sustainability certification and auditing processes will enable organisations to better align with internationally recognized carbon-neutral standards.

About Envision Digital

Envision Digital is committed to becoming the world's leading net zero technology partner for enterprises, governments, and cities alike. Its world-class AIoT technology helps governments and companies across the world accelerate progress toward a net zero future and improve their citizens' quality of life. Having established itself as a leading solutions provider for intelligent renewable energy generation, consumption efficiency and smart and flexible storage, Envision Digital has extended its capabilities beyond energy to enable and optimise applications notably in smart renewables, city infrastructure and carbon management solutions.

EnOS, Envision Digital's proprietary AIoT operating system, connects and manages more than 110 million smart devices and 360 gigawatts of energy assets globally and with Envision Ark, it has earned Envision Group a place on Fortune's 2021 Change The World list. Envision Digital's growing ecosystem of more than 360 customers and partners spans 10 industries and includes Accenture, Amazon Web Services, GovTech Singapore, Keppel Corporation, Microsoft, Nissan, PTT, Solarvest, Total and ST Engineering. The company has close to 800 employees and 12 offices across China, France, Japan, Germany, Norway, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and the United States, with headquarters in Singapore.

For more information, please visit www.envision-digital.com/

