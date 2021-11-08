Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 09.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc-Meldung: Alle Augen auf...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DL9L ISIN: GB00BD045071 Ticker-Symbol: 3HY 
Frankfurt
08.11.21
15:32 Uhr
1,500 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5401,74008:30
Dow Jones News
08.11.2021 | 19:04
182 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Arix Bioscience PLC: Transaction in own shares

DJ Transaction in own shares

Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX) Transaction in own shares 08-Nov-2021 / 17:33 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word 
format if possible) ^i 
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of 
existing shares to which voting rights are attached ^ii ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC 
: 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) 
Non-UK issuer 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights                       X 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
Other (please specify) ^iii: 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation ^iv 
Name                          Takeda Ventures, Inc. 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)  9625 Towne Centre Drive 
                            San Diego, CA 92121 USA 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) ^v 
Name 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached ^ November 4, 2021 
vi: 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):     November 8, 2021 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                        % of voting 
              % of voting rights rights through  Total of  Total number of voting 
              attached to shares financial     both in %  rights held in issuer 
              (total of 8. A)   instruments    (8.A + 8.B) (8.A + 8.B) ^vii 
                        (total of 8.B 1 + 
                        8.B 2) 
Resulting situation on the 
date on which threshold  5,140,083      N/A        5,140,083  5,140,083 
was crossed or reached 
Position of previous 
notification (if      4.8%        N/A        4.8% 
applicable) 
 
 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or 
reached ^viii 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
Class/type of     Number of voting rights ^ix  % of voting rights 
shares 
ISIN code (if     Direct      Indirect   Direct               Indirect 
possible)       (DTR5.1)     (DTR5.2.1)  (DTR5.1)              (DTR5.2.1) 
Ordinary Shares    5,140,083           3.97% 
GB00BD045074 
 
 
SUBTOTAL 8. A     5,140,083 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) 
Type of financial   Expiration Exercise/    Number of voting rights that may be  % of voting 
instrument      date ^x  Conversion    acquired if the instrument is     rights 
                 Period ^xi    exercised/converted. 
N/A 
 
 
                 SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b) 
                 Exercise/  Physical 
Type of financial  Expiration  Conversion or cash  Number of voting rights     % of voting 
instrument     date ^x   Period ^xi Settlement                 rights 
                       ^xii 
N/A 
 
 
                       SUBTOTAL 
                       8.B.2 
 
 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the 
applicable box with an "X") 
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or 
legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly 
an interest in the (underlying) issuer ^xiii 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural X 
person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) ^xiv 
        % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through     Total of both if it 
Name ^xv    equals or is higher than financial instruments if it equals equals or is higher 
        the notifiable threshold or is higher than the notifiable  than the notifiable 
                     threshold              threshold 
Takeda 
Pharmaceutical 100%           -                  100% 
Company Limited 
Takeda 
Pharmaceuticals 27.3%           -                  27.3% 
International 
AG 
Takeda 
Pharmaceuticals 100%           -                  100% 
U.S.A. Inc. 
Takeda     100%           -                  100% 
Ventures, Inc. 
 
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
Name of the proxy holder         none 
The number and % of voting rights held 
The date until which the voting rights 
will be held 
 
11. Additional information ^xvi 
 
 
Place of completion             9625 Towne Centre Drive 
                       San Diego, CA 92121 USA 
Date of completion              November 8, 2021 Notes ^i Please note this form should be read jointly with the applicable Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules Chapter 5 (DTR5) available on the following link: https://www.handbook.fca.org.uk/handbook/DTR/5/?view=chapter ^ii Full name of the legal entity and further specification of the issuer or underlying issuer, provided it is reliable and accurate (e.g. address, LEI, domestic number identity). Indicate in the relevant section whether the issuer is a non UK issuer. ^iii Other reason for the notification could be voluntary notifications, changes of attribution of the nature of the holding (e.g. expiring of financial instruments) or acting in concert. ^iv This should be the full name of (a) the shareholder; (b) the natural person or legal entity acquiring, disposing of or exercising voting rights in the cases provided for in DTR5.2.1 (b) to (h); (c) all parties to the agreement referred to in DTR5.2.1 (a) or (d) the holder of financial instruments referred to in DTR5.3.1. As the disclosure of cases of acting in concert may vary due to the specific circumstances (e.g. same or different total positions of the parties, entering or exiting of acting in concert by a single party) the standard form does not provide for a specific method how to notify cases of acting in concert. In relation to the transactions referred to in DTR5.2.1 (b) to (h), the following list is provided as indication of the persons who should be mentioned:

- in the circumstances foreseen in DTR5.2.1 (b), the natural person or legal entity that acquires the voting rights and is entitled to exercise them under the agreement and the natural person or legal entity who is transferring temporarily for consideration the voting rights;

- in the circumstances foreseen in DTR5.2.1 (c), the natural person or legal entity holding the collateral, provided the person or entity controls the voting rights and declares its intention of exercising them, and natural person or legal entity lodging the collateral under these conditions;

- in the circumstances foreseen in DTR5.2.1 (d), the natural person or legal entity who has a life interest in shares if that person or entity is entitled to exercise the voting rights attached to the shares and the natural person or legal entity who is disposing of the voting rights when the life interest is created;

- in the circumstances foreseen in DTR5.2.1 (e), the controlling natural person or legal entity and, provided it has a notification duty at an individual level under DTR 5.1, under DTR5.2.1 (a) to (d) or under a combination of any of those situations, the controlled undertaking;

- in the circumstances foreseen in DTR5.2.1 (f), the deposit taker of the shares, if he can exercise the voting rights attached to the shares deposited with him at his discretion, and the depositor of the shares allowing the deposit taker to exercise the voting rights at his discretion;

- in the circumstances foreseen in DTR5.2.1 (g), the natural person or legal entity that controls the voting rights;

- in the circumstances foreseen in DTR5.2.1 (h), the proxy holder, if he can exercise the voting rights at his discretion, and the shareholder who has given his proxy to the proxy holder allowing the latter to exercise the voting rights at his discretion (e.g. management companies). ^v Applicable in the cases provided for in DTR5.2.1 (b) to (h). This should be the full name of the shareholder who is the counterparty to the natural person or legal entity referred to DTR5.2 unless the percentage of voting rights held by the shareholder is lower than the lowest notifiable threshold for the disclosure of voting rights holdings in accordance with national practices (e.g. identification of funds managed by management companies). ^vi The date on which threshold is crossed or reached should be the date on which the acquisition or disposal took place or the other reason triggered the notification obligation. For passive crossings, the date when the corporate event took effect. ^vii The total number of voting rights held in the issuer shall be composed of all the shares, including depository receipts representing shares, to which voting rights are attached even if the exercise thereof is suspended. ^viii If the holding has fallen below the lowest applicable threshold, please note that it might not be necessary to disclose the extent of the holding, only that the new holding is below that threshold. ^ix In case of combined holdings of shares with voting rights attached "direct holding" and voting rights "indirect holding", please split the voting rights number and percentage into the direct and indirect columns - if there is no combined holdings, please leave the relevant box blank. ^x Date of maturity/expiration of the financial instrument i.e. the date when right to acquire shares ends. ^xi If the financial instrument has such a period - please specify this period - for example once every 3 months starting from [date]. ^xii In case of cash settled instruments the number and percentages of voting rights is to be presented on a delta-adjusted basis (DTR 5.3.3.A). ^xiii If the person subject to the notification obligation is either controlled and/or does control another undertaking then the second option applies. ^xiv The full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity has to be presented also in the cases, in which only on subsidiary level a threshold is crossed or reached and the subsidiary undertaking discloses the notification as only in this way will the markets get always the full picture of the group holdings. In case of multiple chains through which the voting rights and/or financial instruments are effectively held the chains have to be presented chain by chain by numbering each chain accordingly. Please see the below example: Name of ultimate controlling person A (chain 1) Name of controlled undertaking B Name of controlled undertaking C Name of ultimate controlling person A (chain 2) Name of controlled undertaking B Name of controlled undertaking D Name of ultimate controlling person A (chain3) Name of controlled undertaking E Name of controlled undertaking F ^xv The names of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or financial instruments are effectively held have to be presented irrespectively whether the controlled undertakings cross or reach the lowest applicable threshold themselves. ^xvi Example: Correction of a previous notification.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BD045071 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      ARIX 
LEI Code:    213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  126306 
EQS News ID:  1247207 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1247207&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 08, 2021 12:33 ET (17:33 GMT)

ARIX BIOSCIENCE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.