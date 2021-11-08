Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 08.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc-Meldung: Alle Augen auf...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JEXP ISIN: US09857L1089 Ticker-Symbol: PCE1 
Tradegate
08.11.21
21:10 Uhr
2.272,00 Euro
+13,00
+0,58 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2.268,002.272,0021:47
2.267,002.273,0021:47
PR Newswire
08.11.2021 | 21:04
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Australia's Open!: Booking.com's 7 Predictions for the Triumphant Return of Travel in 2022

SYDNEY, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In its most extensive travel predictions research to date, Booking.com reveals how a renewed sense of optimism is fueling a hunger to make 2022 the year to make the most of the unpredictability and get back to fully experiencing the world. Trends for the year include:

  1. Vitamin Vacay - More so than daily exercise or mindful meditation, getting away on holiday will become THE form of self-care in 2022, with over three-quarters of people (82%) affirming that travel helps their mental and emotional wellbeing more than other forms of rest and relaxation.
  2. Resetting the Out Of (Home) Office - When the pandemic hit, homes across the globe became our offices too, and the novelty of working remotely was realized. However, in 2022 we'll see a significant rise in people wanting to take back control in a bid to firmly re-establish a healthy work-life balance as holiday time itself will be strictly work-free for three quarters of travelers (76%) in 2022.
  3. All the First-Time Feels - Remember what it was like to board a plane for the very first time? Or even just to check into a hotel? After feeling 'stuck' for so long, rather than rushing through the journey, travellers will be relishing every moment, from fine-tuning the playlist for the rental car to browsing the delicacies duty free has to offer, with a fifth (21%) most looking forward to the pure excitement and anticipation as the journey begins.

For the full list of Booking.com's travel predictions for 2022 and research methodology, visit https://news.booking.com/en-au/.

CONTACT DETAILS

For further information, contact the Booking.com Australian Press Office;

Red Havas
Lauren.graham@redhavas.com

About Booking.com:

Part of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), Booking.com's mission is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world whenever it's safe to do so again. By investing in the technology that helps take the friction out of travel, Booking.com seamlessly connects millions of travellers with memorable experiences, a range of transportation options and incredible places to stay -from homes to hotels and much more. Booking.com is available in 44 languages and offers more than 28 million total reported accommodation listings, including more than 6.6 million listings of homes, apartments, and other unique places to stay.

BOOKING HOLDINGS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.