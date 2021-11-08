National Health Investors: NHI Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results

MURFREESBORO, TN / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) announced today its results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Financial Results

Net income attributable to common stockholders per diluted common share for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $0.67, a decrease of 29.5% from the same period in the prior year. Net income attributable to common stockholders per diluted common share for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $2.31, a decrease of 30.2% from the same period in the prior year. The nine month decline is attributable to impairment charges recorded on five real estate properties totaling $22.5 million, $17.2 million additional rent deferrals incurred during the nine months ended September 30, 2021, Holiday Retirement's ("Holiday") nonpayment of contractual rent of $4.8 million and a $4.7 million year-over-year increase in non-cash stock-based compensation. These declines were offset by increases of approximately $5.4 million in gains from the sales of real estate assets as compared to the same period in the prior year and new investments funded since September 2020.

Normalized FAD for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $51.2 million, a decrease of 15.1% from the same period in the prior year. Normalized FAD for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $163.6 million, a decrease of 9.5% from the same period in the prior year.

Normalized FFO per diluted common share for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $1.15, a decrease of 19.0% from the same period in the prior year. Normalized FFO per diluted common share for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $3.55, a decrease of 16.1% from the same period in the prior year.

National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") FFO per diluted common share for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $1.16, a decrease of 18.3% from the same period in the prior year. NAREIT FFO per diluted common share for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $3.55, a decrease of 15.9% from the same period in the prior year.

Net income, Normalized FFO and NAREIT FFO per common share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 include the dilutive impact of 1,121,442 common shares issued since September 30, 2020.

Eric Mendelsohn, NHI President and CEO, stated, "We have made tremendous progress on optimizing our portfolio this year. We have completed dispositions of 19 properties for approximately $216 million including 16 underperforming senior housing properties for approximately $173 million at a low single digit cap rate. We are in the process of disposing another subset of underperforming senior housing properties at similar cap rates which we expect will be largely completed by the first quarter of 2022. We now expect that dispositions will be at the upper end of our target of $250 million - $400 million."

Mr. Mendelsohn continued, "We have reduced our tenant concentrations with both Bickford and Holiday and have established frameworks that we believe greatly improve the coverage and growth profiles of NHI. Our balance sheet is in great shape as we have reduced leverage despite our tenant deferrals and Holiday's non-payment of rent. We have full capacity on our revolver and little need to issue new equity as we pivot towards growth."

Mr. Mendelsohn concluded, "This year has been as challenging as we anticipated, and our operators continue to struggle particularly with labor. Fortunately, NHI is in a good position to assist our partners through these near-term issues, and we remain resolute in our favorable outlook on the long-term growth prospects of the senior housing industry."

Asset Dispositions

Senior Living Management: On September 30 2021, NHI sold a senior living community located in Florida for cash consideration of $14.0 million that was received October 1, 2021, including transaction costs of $1.2 million and recorded a gain of approximately $9.4 million. Rental income was $0.3 million and $0.8 million, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively, and $0.3 million and $1.0 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively.

Quorum Health: In September 2021, NHI sold an acute care hospital located in Kentucky for cash consideration of $9.0 million, including $0.7 million of transaction costs, and recorded a net loss of approximately $1.3 million. Rental income was $0.7 million and $2.5 million, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively, and $0.9 million and $2.3 million, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively.

In September 2021, NHI sold a property that was leased to Holiday located in Indiana with a net book value of $10.4 million for total cash consideration of $5.8 million, including transactions costs of $0.1 million, and recognized an impairment of approximately $4.6 million associated with this transaction. Rental income was $0.1 million and $0.4 million, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively and $0.2 million and $0.5 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively.

Holiday: In August 2021, NHI sold a portfolio of eight properties that was leased to Holiday with an aggregate net book value of $113.6 million for total cash consideration of $115.0 million, including transaction costs of $0.9 million, and recognized a gain of approximately $1.9 million associated with this transaction. Rental income was $0.9 million and $5.9 million, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively, and $2.5 million and $7.5 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively.

TrustPoint Hospital: In July 2021, NHI sold a behavioral hospital located in Tennessee for cash consideration of $31.2 million and recorded a gain of approximately $8.6 million. Rental income was $0.1 million and $1.4 million, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively, and $0.7 million and $2.0 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively.

Assets Held for Sale & Impairment of Real Estate

During the third quarter of 2021, the Company reclassified three transition properties to assets held for sale on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet at September 30, 2021 and recorded impairment charges of approximately $16.6 million to reduce their net book values to fair values less estimated transaction costs. Two of the properties are located in Texas and one property is located in Tennessee. Rental income for these properties was based on operating income, net of management fees and did not generate significant revenues for both the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020.

As discussed above, NHI recognized real estate impairment charges of approximately $5.9 million during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, related to the disposition of one Holiday property located in Indiana and an acute care hospital located in Kentucky.

Collections and Deferrals

During the third quarter of 2021, NHI granted rent concessions in the form of rent deferrals totaling approximately $5.8 million. Of this total, approximately $3.5 million of deferrals were related to Bickford Senior Living ("Bickford"), $0.6 million were to Holiday and approximately $1.7 million to three other tenants. NHI collected 85.6% of contractual cash due for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The remaining balance is comprised of the following: 4.4% in deferrals related to Bickford, 0.8% in deferrals related to Holiday; 2.0% in deferrals related to three other operators; 0.5% related to lower forecasted revenue from transitioned properties prior to the start of the pandemic and 6.7% related to Holiday nonpayment of contractual rent.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, NHI granted rent concessions in the form of rent deferrals totaling approximately $19.9 million. Of this total, approximately $13.8 million of deferrals were related to Bickford, $1.8 million were to Holiday and approximately $4.3 million to four other tenants.

NHI has agreed with Bickford to defer $4.5 million in contractual rent due for the fourth quarter of 2021 and expect to grant up to $4.0 million in the first quarter of 2022. The Company also reached agreement with two other tenants regarding additional rent deferrals of approximately $0.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Occupancy

The following table summarizes the average portfolio occupancy for Senior Living Communities ("SLC"), Bickford and Holiday for the periods indicated, excluding development properties in operation less than 24 months, notes receivable, and properties transitioned to new operators or disposed.

Properties 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 Sep-21 SLC 9 79.0 % 77.3 % 77.7 % 78.5 % 80.4 % 80.9 % Bickford1 42 81.2 % 79.1 % 75.0 % 77.4 % 80.2 % 80.7 % Holiday2 17 81.7 % 78.8 % 75.6 % 75.8 % 77.8 % 78.9 %

1Prior period occupancies have been restated to include an additional building, in operation for at least 24-months, and the sale of six properties in the second quarter of 2021.

2Holiday occupancy for 17 properties is restated retroactively to reflect the sale of the Fort Wayne, IN property and the sale of eight properties in the third quarter of 2021.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

At October 31, 2021, NHI had no amount outstanding under a $550 million revolver and approximately $73.8 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents. The Company has approximately $417.4 million available under the ATM program.

Investor Conference Call and Webcast

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals. Visit www.nhireit.com for more information.

Reconciliation of FFO, Normalized FFO and Normalized FAD

($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

September 30, September 30,

2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 30,814 $ 42,595 $ 105,327 $ 147,986 Elimination of certain non-cash items in net income: Depreciation 20,035 20,836 61,499 62,126 Depreciation related to noncontrolling interests (210 ) (210 ) (629 ) (567 ) Gains on sales of real estate, net (19,941 ) - (26,426 ) (21,007 ) Impairment of real estate 22,462 - 22,462 - NAREIT FFO attributable to common stockholders 53,160 63,221 162,233 188,538 Loss on early retirement of debt - - 451 - Non-cash write-off of straight-line rent receivable - - - 380 Recognition of unamortized note receivable commitment fees (375 ) - (375 ) - Litigation settlement (266 ) - (266 ) - Normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders 52,519 63,221 162,043 188,918 Straight-line lease revenue, net (3,798 ) (5,086 ) (12,189 ) (15,861 ) Straight-line lease revenue, net, related to noncontrolling interests 20 29 65 81 Straight-line lease expense related to equity method investment 11 31 56 82 Amortization of lease incentives 252 250 774 735 Amortization of original issue discount 80 102 214 303 Amortization of debt issuance costs 556 871 1,849 2,156 Amortization related to equity method investment 268 537 1,324 535 Note receivable credit loss expense (37 ) (193 ) 1,134 1,002 Non-cash stock-based compensation 989 457 7,427 2,772 Equity method investment capital expenditures (105 ) (105 ) (315 ) (315 ) Equity method investment non-refundable fees received 418 156 1,179 330 Normalized FAD attributable to common stockholders $ 51,173 $ 60,270 $ 163,561 $ 180,738



BASIC Weighted average common shares outstanding 45,850,599 44,661,650 45,668,762 44,641,748 NAREIT FFO attributable to common stockholders per share $ 1.16 $ 1.42 $ 3.55 $ 4.22 Normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders per share $ 1.15 $ 1.42 $ 3.55 $ 4.23

DILUTED Weighted average common shares outstanding 45,851,424 44,662,403 45,689,091 44,643,514 NAREIT FFO attributable to common stockholders per share $ 1.16 $ 1.42 $ 3.55 $ 4.22 Normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders per share $ 1.15 $ 1.42 $ 3.55 $ 4.23

See Notes to Reconciliation of FFO, Normalized FFO and Normalized FAD.

Notes to Reconciliation of FFO, Normalized FFO and Normalized FAD

These supplemental performance measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other REITs. Consequently, our Funds From Operations ("FFO"), Normalized FFO and Normalized Funds Available for Distribution ("FAD") may not provide a meaningful measure of our performance as compared to that of other REITs. Since other REITs may not use our definition of these performance measures, caution should be exercised when comparing our FFO, Normalized FFO and Normalized FAD to that of other REITs. These financial performance measures do not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") (these measures do not include changes in operating assets and liabilities) and therefore should not be considered an alternative to net earnings as an indication of performance, or to net cash flow from operating activities as determined by GAAP as a measure of liquidity, and are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash needs. Beginning in the first quarter of 2021, the Company is no longer presenting Adjusted Funds from Operations as a supplemental measure of operating performance.

Funds From Operations - FFO

FFO, as defined by NAREIT and applied by us, is net income (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of real estate property, plus real estate depreciation and amortization, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures, if any. The Company's computation of FFO may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs that do not define the term in accordance with the current NAREIT definition or have a different interpretation of the current NAREIT definition from that of the Company; therefore, caution should be exercised when comparing our Company's FFO to that of other REITs. Diluted FFO assumes the exercise of stock options and other potentially dilutive securities. Normalized FFO excludes from FFO certain items which, due to their infrequent or unpredictable nature, may create some difficulty in comparing FFO for the current period to similar prior periods, and may include, but are not limited to, impairment of non-real estate assets, gains and losses attributable to the acquisition and disposition of assets and liabilities, and recoveries of previous write-downs.

FFO and Normalized FFO are important supplemental measures of operating performance for a REIT. Because the historical cost accounting convention used for real estate assets requires depreciation (except on land), such accounting presentation implies that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values instead have historically risen and fallen with market conditions, presentations of operating results for a REIT that uses historical cost accounting for depreciation could be less informative, and should be supplemented with a measure such as FFO. The term FFO was designed by the REIT industry to address this issue.

Funds Available for Distribution - FAD

In addition to the adjustments included in the calculation of Normalized FFO, Normalized FAD excludes the impact of any straight-line rent revenue, amortization of the original issue discount on our senior unsecured notes, amortization of debt issuance costs, non-cash stock based compensation, as well as certain non-cash items related to our equity method investment.

Normalized FAD is an important supplemental performance measure for a REIT. GAAP requires a lessor to recognize contractual lease payments into income on a straight-line basis over the expected term of the lease. This straight-line adjustment has the effect of reporting lease income that is significantly more or less than the contractual cash flows received pursuant to the terms of the lease agreement. GAAP also requires any discount or premium related to indebtedness and debt issuance costs to be amortized as non-cash adjustments to earnings. The Company also adjusts Normalized FAD for the net change in the allowance for expected credit losses, non-cash stock based compensation as well as certain non-cash items related to equity method investments such as straight-line lease expense and amortization of purchase accounting adjustments. Normalized FAD is an important supplemental measure of liquidity for a REIT as a useful indicator of the ability to distribute dividends to stockholders.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

September 30, September 30,

2021 2020 2021 2020

(unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues:







Rental income $ 67,043 $ 77,821 $ 210,143 $ 232,266 Interest income and other 6,790 6,480 18,905 19,306

73,833 84,301 229,048 251,572 Expenses: Depreciation 20,035 20,836 61,499 62,126 Interest 12,715 12,892 38,528 40,589 Legal 117 241 207 826 Franchise, excise and other taxes 244 164 709 553 General and administrative 3,650 2,785 15,229 10,127 Taxes and insurance on leased properties 3,182 4,187 7,519 7,190 Loan and realty losses (gains) 22,425 (193 ) 23,596 1,002

62,368 40,912 147,287 122,413 Loss from equity method investment (557 ) (728 ) (2,274 ) (2,018 ) Loss on early retirement of debt - - (451 ) - Gains on sales of real estate, net 19,941 - 26,426 21,007 Net income 30,849 42,661 105,462 148,148 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (35 ) (66 ) (135 ) (162 ) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 30,814 $ 42,595 $ 105,327 $ 147,986

Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 45,850,599 44,661,650 45,668,762 44,641,748 Diluted 45,851,424 44,662,403 45,689,091 44,643,514

Earnings per common share: Net income attributable to common stockholders - basic $ 0.67 $ 0.95 $ 2.31 $ 3.31 Net income attributable to common stockholders - diluted $ 0.67 $ 0.95 $ 2.31 $ 3.31

Selected Balance Sheet Data

($ in thousands)



September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020





Real estate properties, net $ 2,428,449 $ 2,667,432 Mortgage and other notes receivable, net $ 284,608 $ 292,427 Cash and cash equivalents $ 48,393 $ 43,344 Straight-line rent receivable $ 99,895 $ 95,703 Assets held for sale, net $ 17,443 $ - Other assets $ 33,389 $ 21,583 Debt $ 1,285,287 $ 1,499,285 National Health Investors Stockholders' Equity $ 1,539,057 $ 1,512,234

