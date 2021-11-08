Achieves strong double-digit sales growth; On-track to grow 8.5% for full year 2021

International Flavors Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Consolidated Summary:

Reported

(GAAP) Adjusted

(Non-GAAP)1 Sales Income Before

Taxes EPS Operating

EBITDA Operating

EBITDA Margin EPS ex

Amortization $3.1 B $250 M $0.76 $648 M 21.1% $1.47

First Nine Months 2021 Consolidated Summary:

Reported

(GAAP) Adjusted

(Non-GAAP)1 Sales Income Before

Taxes EPS Operating

EBITDA Operating

EBITDA Margin EPS ex

Amortization $8.6 B $240 M $0.75 $1.9 B 22.0% $4.56

Management Commentary

"We are pleased by the strong demand trends we've seen in our business and proud that we achieved double-digit sales growth for a second consecutive quarter," said IFF Chairman and CEO Andreas Fibig. "Across a large portion of our portfolio, we are growing at an accelerated rate all as we continue to successfully integrate and deliver on our synergy commitments. These results are indicative of our best-in-class product portfolio, industry-leading innovation and our position as an essential partner to our customers."

Mr. Fibig concluded, "In the short-term, unprecedented macro supply-chain challenges and related cost increases have impacted our profitability margin. We are confident in our team's ability to manage through these conditions and fully offset pressures over time as we increase pricing, drive additional productivity, and continue to exhibit strong cost discipline. While the global supply chain environment remains volatile, we are confident in our long-term value creation opportunity as we execute our strategy and drive our business forward."

Third Quarter 2021 Consolidated Financial Results

Reported net sales for the third quarter were $3.07 billion, an increase of 142% compared to the prior year period, driven primarily by the incremental sales related to the merger with Nutrition Biosciences ("N&B"). On a combined basis 2 , sales increased 12% or 11% on a currency neutral basis, driven by mid-teen growth in Nourish and strong increases in Scent and Health Biosciences.

, sales increased 12% or 11% on a currency neutral basis, driven by mid-teen growth in Nourish and strong increases in Scent and Health Biosciences. Income before taxes on a reported basis for the third quarter was $250 million. Adjusted operating EBITDA for the third quarter was $648 million, an increase of 135% from $276 million in 2020 principally driven by the incremental profit related to the merger with N&B. On a combined basis 2 , adjusted operating EBITDA increased 4%, as strong sales growth and continued cost discipline more than offset inflationary pressures.

, adjusted operating EBITDA increased 4%, as strong sales growth and continued cost discipline more than offset inflationary pressures. Reported earnings per share (EPS) for the third quarter was $0.76. Adjusted EPS excluding amortization was $1.47 per diluted share.

Cash flow from operations for the third quarter was strong, increasing $711 million versus year-ago period, to $1.13 billion, and free cash flow defined as cash flow from operations less capital expenditures totaled $884 million. Net debt to credit adjusted EBITDA at the end of the third quarter was 4.1x.

Third Quarter 2021 Segment Summary3: Growth vs. Prior Year

Reported

(GAAP) Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) Combined

Currency

Neutral

(Non-GAAP)2 Combined

Adjusted

(Non-GAAP)2 Sales Operating EBITDA Sales Operating EBITDA Nourish 133% 121% 15% 19% Health Biosciences NMF NMF 5% (12)% Scent 10% 10% 9% 10% Pharma Solutions NMF NMF (2)% (34)%

Nourish Segment

On a reported basis, third quarter sales were $1.66 billion. On a combined basis 2 , currency neutral sales improved 15% led by broad-based double-digit growth across all segments.

, currency neutral sales improved 15% led by broad-based double-digit growth across all segments. Nourish adjusted operating EBITDA was $327 million. On a combined basis2, adjusted operating EBITDA grew 19% led by strong volume growth, price increases, productivity and cost management, and adjusted operating EBITDA margin expanded by 30bps to 19.7%.

Health Biosciences Segment

On a reported basis, third quarter sales were $618 million. On a combined basis 2 , currency neutral sales increased 5% with growth across nearly all segments led by a double-digit increase in Home Personal Care and strong increases in Cultures Food Enzymes and Grain Processing.

, currency neutral sales increased 5% with growth across nearly all segments led by a double-digit increase in Home Personal Care and strong increases in Cultures Food Enzymes and Grain Processing. Health Biosciences adjusted operating EBITDA was $151 million. On a combined basis2, adjusted operating EBITDA decreased 12% and adjusted operating EBITDA margin declined by 530bps to 24.4% due to inflationary pressures and higher logistics costs to balance demand with capacity.

Scent Segment

On a reported basis, third quarter sales were $580 million. On a combined basis 2 , currency neutral sales increased 9% against a strong high-single digit year ago comparison. Results were led by strong double-digit growth in Fine Fragrances, Cosmetic Actives and Fragrance Ingredients as well as modest growth in Consumer Fragrances.

, currency neutral sales increased 9% against a strong high-single digit year ago comparison. Results were led by strong double-digit growth in Fine Fragrances, Cosmetic Actives and Fragrance Ingredients as well as modest growth in Consumer Fragrances. Scent adjusted operating EBITDA was $130 million. On a combined basis2, adjusted operating EBITDA increased 10% led by strong volume growth and favorable mix, while adjusted operating EBITDA margin declined by 10bps to 22.4% principally due to higher raw material logistic costs.

Pharma Solutions Segment

On a reported basis, third quarter sales were $211 million. On a combined basis 2 , currency neutral sales were down 2% as continued challenges related to raw material availability and logistics have limited the company's ability to meet strong customer demand.

, currency neutral sales were down 2% as continued challenges related to raw material availability and logistics have limited the company's ability to meet strong customer demand. Pharma Solutions adjusted operating EBITDA was $40 million. On a combined basis2, adjusted operating EBITDA declined 34%, and adjusted operating EBITDA margin declined by 940bps to 19.0% driven by higher sourcing and logistics costs as well as increased manufacturing costs.

Financial Guidance

The Company updates its 2021 financial guidance on a combined basis due to the ongoing macro inflationary environment. Combined 2021 financial guidance is defined as a full 12 months of legacy IFF results, and 11 months (excludes January) of N&B results, in the 2021 period, in light of the merger completion on February 1, 2021.

Previous

Guidance Current Guidance Combined

FY 2021

(excl. N&B Jan)4 Combined

FY 2021

(excl. N&B Jan)4 Sales ~11.55B ~11.55B Year-Over-Year Growth 8% 8% FX Impact ~2% ~2% Adjusted Operating EBITDA Margin5 ~21.5% ~21.0%

International Flavors Fragrances Inc. Consolidated Income Statements (Amounts in millions except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change Net sales 3,071 1,268 142 8,625 3,814 126 Cost of goods sold 1,981 744 166 5,871 2,242 162 Gross profit 1,090 524 108 2,754 1,572 75 Research and development expenses 156 89 75 463 256 81 Selling and administrative expenses 436 235 86 1,299 695 87 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 195 48 NMF 547 145 277 Restructuring and other charges 6 1 NMF 34 8 NMF (Gains) losses on sales of fixed assets (1 1 (200 (1 2 (150 Operating profit 298 150 99 412 466 (12 Interest expense 74 35 111 216 99 118 Other (income) expense, net (26 10 NMF (44 5 NMF Income before taxes 250 105 138 240 362 (34 Provision for income taxes 53 19 179 53 61 (13 Net income 197 86 129 187 301 (38 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 3 1 200 7 5 40 Net income attributable to IFF stockholders 194 85 128 180 296 (39 Net income per share basic (1) 0.76 0.76 0.75 2.68 Net income per share diluted (1) 0.76 0.75 0.75 2.64 Average number of shares outstanding basic 254 112 239 112 Average number of shares outstanding diluted 255 114 239 114

(1) For 2021 and 2020, net income per share reflects adjustments related to the redemption value of certain redeemable noncontrolling interests.

NMF Not meaningful

International Flavors Fragrances Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in millions) (Unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 794 657 Receivables, net 1,975 929 Inventories 2,401 1,132 Other current assets 1,962 342 Total current assets 7,132 3,060 Property, plant and equipment, net 4,295 1,458 Goodwill and other intangibles, net 27,549 8,320 Other assets 1,276 717 Total assets 40,252 13,555 Short-term borrowings 708 634 Other current liabilities 2,871 1,270 Total current liabilities 3,579 1,904 Long-term debt 10,818 3,779 Non-current liabilities 4,277 1,452 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 105 98 Shareholders' equity 21,473 6,322 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 40,252 13,555

International Flavors Fragrances Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Amounts in millions) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income 187 301 Adjustments to reconcile to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 861 244 Deferred income taxes (148 (37 (Gains) Losses on sale of assets (1 2 Stock-based compensation 44 27 Pension contributions (21 (19 Amortization of inventory step-up 363 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Trade receivables (214 (94 Inventories (230 (43 Accounts payable 256 22 Accruals for incentive compensation 43 19 Other current payables and accrued expenses 99 60 Other assets/liabilities, net (113 (67 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,126 415 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment (242 (124 Additions to intangible assets (4 Proceeds from life insurance contracts 2 Maturity of net investment hedges (15 Proceeds from disposal of assets 13 18 Cash provided by the Merger with N&B 193 Proceeds received in advance of sale of business 115 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 75 (119 Cash flows from financing activities: Cash dividends paid to shareholders (466 (240 Decrease in revolving credit facility and short-term borrowings (105 (1 Deferred financing costs (3 Proceeds from issuance of commercial paper 200 Repayments of long-term debt (628 (335 Contingent consideration paid (14 (9 Purchases of redeemable noncontrolling interest (22 Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 3 200 Proceeds from issuance of stock in connection with stock options 8 Employee withholding taxes paid (20 (8 Net cash used in financing activities (1,022 (418 Effect of exchange rates changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (44 (18 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 135 (140 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 660 624 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 795 484

The following table reconciles cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash between the Company's statement of cash flows for the periods ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020 to the amounts reported in the Company's balance sheet:

AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS September 30,

2021 December 31, 2020 September 30,

2020 December 31, 2019 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 672 650 470 607 Restricted cash 122 7 13 17 Noncurrent assets Restricted cash included in Other assets 1 3 1 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 795 660 484 624

International Flavors Fragrances Inc. Business Unit Performance (Amounts in millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net Sales Nourish 1,662 712 4,638 2,174 Health Biosciences 618 31 1,683 99 Scent 580 525 1,699 1,541 Pharma Solutions 211 605 Consolidated 3,071 1,268 8,625 3,814 Segment Adjusted Operating EBITDA Nourish 327 148 921 466 Health Biosciences 151 10 469 29 Scent 130 118 375 323 Pharma Solutions 40 131 Total 648 276 1,896 818 Depreciation Amortization (297 (83 (861 (244 Interest Expense (74 (35 (216 (99 Other income (expense), net 26 (10 44 (5 Frutarom Integration Related Costs (1 (2 (3 (9 Restructuring and Other Charges (6 (1 (34 (8 Gains (Losses) on Sale of Assets 1 (1 1 (2 Shareholder Activism Related Costs (7 Business Divestiture Costs (16 (21 Employee Separation Costs (22 (28 Frutarom Acquisition Related Costs (1 (1 Compliance Review Legal Defense Costs (1 (2 N&B Inventory Step-Up Costs 14 (363 N&B Transaction Related Costs (8 (91 (24 N&B Integration Related Costs (23 (29 (77 (62 Income Before Taxes 250 105 240 362 Segment Adjusted Operating EBITDA Margin Nourish 19.7 20.8 19.9 21.4 Health Biosciences 24.4 32.3 27.9 29.3 Scent 22.4 22.5 22.1 21.0 Pharma Solutions 19.0 21.7 Consolidated 21.1 21.8 22.0 21.4

International Flavors Fragrances Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

The following information and schedules provide reconciliation information between reported GAAP amounts and non-GAAP certain adjusted amounts. This information and schedules are not intended as, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for reported GAAP amounts or financial statements of the Company prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Gross Profit Third Quarter (DOLLARS IN MILLIONS) 2021 2020 Reported (GAAP) 1,090 524 Employee Separation Costs (c) 1 N&B Inventory Step-Up Costs (14 N&B Integration Related Costs (h) 3 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 1,080 524

Reconciliation of Selling and Administrative Expenses Third Quarter (DOLLARS IN MILLIONS) 2021 2020 Reported (GAAP) 436 235 Frutarom Integration Related Costs (a) (1 (2 Business Divestiture Costs (b) (16 Employee Separation Costs (c) (20 Frutarom Acquisition Related Costs (e) (1 Compliance Review Legal Defense Costs (f) (1 N&B Transaction Related Costs (g) (8 N&B Integration Related Costs (h) (20 (29 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 379 194

International Flavors Fragrances Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

The following information and schedules provide reconciliation information between reported GAAP amounts and non-GAAP certain adjusted amounts. This information and schedules are not intended as, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for reported GAAP amounts or financial statements of the Company prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Net Income Third Quarter 2021 2020 (DOLLARS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) Income

before

taxes Provision

for income

taxes (j) Net Income

Attributable

to IFF (k) Diluted

EPS (l) Income

before

taxes Provision

for income

taxes (j) Net Income

Attributable

to IFF (k) Diluted

EPS (l) Reported (GAAP) 250 53 194 0.76 105 19 85 0.75 Frutarom Integration Related Costs (a) 1 1 2 2 0.01 Restructuring and Other Charges 6 1 5 0.02 1 1 0.01 (Gains) Losses on Sale of Assets (1 (1 1 1 Business Divestiture Costs (b) 16 4 12 0.05 Employee Separation Costs (c) 22 1 21 0.08 Pension Income Adjustment (d) (17 (4 (13 (0.05 Frutarom Acquisition Related Costs (e) 1 1 0.01 Compliance Review Legal Defense Costs (f) 1 1 0.01 N&B Inventory Step-Up Costs (14 (3 (11 (0.04 N&B Transaction Related Costs (g) 8 8 0.07 N&B Integration Related Costs (h) 23 5 18 0.07 29 7 22 0.20 Redemption value adjustment to EPS (i) (0.01 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 286 57 226 0.88 148 27 120 1.06

Reconciliation of Adjusted (Non-GAAP) EPS ex. Amortization Third Quarter (DOLLARS AND SHARE AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS) 2021 2020 Numerator Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Net Income 226 120 Amortization of Acquisition related Intangible Assets 195 48 Tax impact on Amortization of Acquisition related Intangible Assets (j) 44 9 Amortization of Acquisition related Intangible Assets, net of tax (m) 151 39 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Net Income ex. Amortization 377 159 Denominator Weighted average shares assuming dilution (diluted) 255 114 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) EPS ex. Amortization 1.47 1.40

(a) Represents costs related to the integration of the Frutarom acquisition. For 2021, costs primarily related to performance stock awards. For 2020, costs primarily related to advisory services, retention bonuses and performance stock awards. (b) Represents costs related to the Company's planned sales of businesses, primarily legal and professional fees. (c) Represents costs related to severance, including accelerated stock compensation expense, for certain employees and executives who have been separated or will separate from the Company. (d) Represents catch-up of net pension income from prior periods that had been excluded from their respective periods. (e) Represents transaction-related costs and expenses related to the acquisition of Frutarom. For 2020, amount primarily includes earn-out payments, net of adjustments, amortization for inventory "step-up" costs and transaction costs principally related to the 2019 Acquisition Activity. (f) Costs related to reviewing the nature of inappropriate payments and review of compliance in certain other countries. In addition, includes legal costs for related shareholder lawsuits. (g) Represents transaction costs and expenses related to the transaction with N&B, primarily includes legal and professional fees. (h) Represents costs primarily related to advisory services for the integration of the transaction with N&B, primarily consulting fees. (i) Represents the adjustment to EPS related to the excess of the redemption value of certain redeemable noncontrolling interests over their existing carrying value. (j) The income tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments are calculated based on the applicable statutory tax rate for the relevant jurisdiction, except for those items which are non-taxable or subject to valuation allowances for which the tax expense (benefit) was calculated at 0%. The tax benefit for amortization is calculated in a similar manner as the tax effects of the non-GAAP adjustments. (k) For 2021 and 2020, net income is reduced by income attributable to noncontrolling interest of $3 million and $1 million, respectively. (l) The sum of these items does not foot due to rounding. (m) Represents all amortization of intangible assets acquired in connection with acquisitions, net of tax.

International Flavors Fragrances Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

The following information and schedules provide reconciliation information between reported GAAP amounts and non-GAAP certain adjusted amounts. This information and schedules are not intended as, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for reported GAAP amounts or financial statements of the Company prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Gross Profit Third Quarter Year-to-Date (DOLLARS IN MILLIONS) 2021 2020 Reported (GAAP) 2,754 1,572 Employee Separation Costs (d) 1 Frutarom Acquisition Related Costs (f) 1 N&B Inventory Step-Up Costs 363 N&B Integration Related Costs (i) 3 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 3,121 1,573

Reconciliation of Selling and Administrative Expenses Third Quarter Year-to-Date (DOLLARS IN MILLIONS) 2021 2020 Reported (GAAP) 1,299 695 Frutarom Integration Related Costs (a) (2 (8 Restructuring and Other Charges (1 Shareholder Activism Related Costs (b) (7 Business Divestiture Costs (c) (21 Employee Separation Costs (d) (26 Frutarom Acquisition Related Costs (f) (1 Compliance Review Legal Defense Costs (g) (2 N&B Transaction Related Costs (h) (91 (24 N&B Integration Related Costs (i) (74 (62 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 1,077 598

International Flavors Fragrances Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

The following information and schedules provide reconciliation information between reported GAAP amounts and non-GAAP certain adjusted amounts. This information and schedules are not intended as, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for reported GAAP amounts or financial statements of the Company prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Net Income Third Quarter Year-to-Date 2021 2020 (DOLLARS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) Income

before

taxes Provision

for income

taxes (k) Net Income

Attributable

to IFF (l) Diluted

EPS (m) Income

before

taxes Provision

for income

taxes (k) Net Income

Attributable

to IFF (l) Diluted

EPS (m) Reported (GAAP) 240 53 180 0.75 362 61 296 2.64 Frutarom Integration Related Costs (a) 3 3 0.01 9 2 7 0.06 Restructuring and Other Charges 34 7 27 0.11 8 2 6 0.06 (Gains) Losses on Sale of Assets (1 (1 2 1 1 0.01 Shareholder Activism Related Costs (b) 7 2 5 0.02 Business Divestiture Costs (c) 21 5 16 0.07 Employee Separation Costs (d) 28 2 26 0.11 Pension Income Adjustment (e) (17 (4 (13 (0.05 Frutarom Acquisition Related Costs (f) 1 (1 2 0.02 Compliance Review Legal Defense Costs (g) 2 2 0.01 N&B Inventory Step-Up Costs 363 79 284 1.19 N&B Transaction Related Costs (h) 91 19 72 0.30 24 1 23 0.21 N&B Integration Related Costs (i) 77 18 59 0.25 62 14 48 0.42 Redemption value adjustment to EPS (j) 0.01 (0.04 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 846 181 658 2.75 470 80 385 3.38

Reconciliation of Adjusted (Non-GAAP) EPS ex. Amortization Third Quarter Year-to-Date (DOLLARS AND SHARE AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS) 2021 2020 Numerator Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Net Income 658 385 Amortization of Acquisition related Intangible Assets 547 145 Tax impact on Amortization of Acquisition related Intangible Assets (k) 113 31 Amortization of Acquisition related Intangible Assets, net of tax (n) 434 114 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Net Income ex. Amortization 1,092 499 Denominator Weighted average shares assuming dilution (diluted) 239 114 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) EPS ex. Amortization 4.56 4.39

(a) Represents costs related to the integration of the Frutarom acquisition. For 2021, costs primarily related to performance stock awards. For 2020, costs primarily related to advisory services, retention bonuses and performance stock awards. (b) Represents shareholder activist related costs, primarily professional fees. (c) Represents costs related to the Company's planned sales of businesses, primarily legal and professional fees. (d) Represents costs related to severance, including accelerated stock compensation expense, for certain employees and executives who have been separated or will separate from the Company. (e) Represents catch-up of net pension income from prior periods that had been excluded from their respective periods. (f) Represents transaction-related costs and expenses related to the acquisition of Frutarom. For 2020, amount primarily includes earn-out payments, net of adjustments, amortization for inventory "step-up" costs and transaction costs principally related to the 2019 Acquisition Activity. (g) Costs related to reviewing the nature of inappropriate payments and review of compliance in certain other countries. In addition, includes legal costs for related shareholder lawsuits. (h) Represents transaction costs and expenses related to the transaction with N&B, primarily includes legal and professional fees. (i) Represents costs primarily related to advisory services for the integration of the transaction with N&B, primarily consulting fees. (j) Represents the adjustment to EPS related to the excess of the redemption value of certain redeemable noncontrolling interests over their existing carrying value. (k) The income tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments are calculated based on the applicable statutory tax rate for the relevant jurisdiction, except for those items which are non-taxable or subject to valuation allowances for which the tax expense (benefit) was calculated at 0%. The tax benefit for amortization is calculated in a similar manner as the tax effects of the non-GAAP adjustments. (l) For 2021 and 2020, net income is reduced by income attributable to noncontrolling interest of $7 million and $5 million, respectively. (m) The sum of these items does not foot due to rounding. (n) Represents all amortization of intangible assets acquired in connection with acquisitions, net of tax.

International Flavors Fragrances Inc.

Debt Covenants

(Amounts in millions)

(Unaudited)

The following information and schedules provide reconciliation information between reported GAAP amounts and non-GAAP certain adjusted amounts. This information and schedules are not intended as, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for reported GAAP amounts or financial statements of the Company prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Credit Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (DOLLARS IN MILLIONS) Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2021 Net income 54 Interest expense 301 Income taxes 19 Depreciation and amortization 1,430 Specified items (1)(3) 792 Non-cash items (2)(3) 54 Credit Adjusted EBITDA 2,650

_______________________

(1) Specified items for the 12 months ended September 30, 2021 of $792 million, consisted of Frutarom integration related costs, restructuring and other charges, shareholder activism related costs, business divestiture costs, employee separation costs, pension income adjustment, pension settlement, Frutarom acquisition related costs, compliance review legal defense costs, N&B inventory step-up costs, N&B transaction related costs, N&B integration related costs and other N&B specified items. (2) Non-cash items represent all other adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operations as presented on the Statement of Cash Flows, including losses on disposal of assets and stock-based compensation. (3) Specified and non-cash items may not include all eligible add-back items from the Merger with N&B, for the purposes of the Credit Adjusted EBITDA calculation, due to availability of the information.

Net Debt to Total Debt (DOLLARS IN MILLIONS) September 30, 2021 Total debt(1) 11,542 Adjustments: Cash and cash equivalents 672 Net debt 10,870

_______________________

(1) Total debt used for the calculation of Net debt consists of short-term debt, long-term debt, short-term finance lease obligations and long-term finance lease obligations.

International Flavors Fragrances Inc.

Combined Business Unit Performance

(Amounts in millions)

(Unaudited)

The following information and schedule provides reconciliation information between reported GAAP amounts and non-GAAP certain adjusted amounts. This information and schedule is not intended as, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for reported GAAP amounts or financial statements of the Company prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net Sales Nourish 1,662 1,418 4,638 4,144 Health Biosciences 618 579 1,683 1,594 Scent 580 525 1,699 1,541 Pharma Solutions 211 215 605 591 Consolidated 3,071 2,737 8,625 7,870 Segment Adjusted Operating EBITDA Nourish 327 275 921 833 Health Biosciences 151 172 469 484 Scent 130 118 375 323 Pharma Solutions 40 61 131 165 Total 648 626 1,896 1,805 Depreciation Amortization (297 (83 (861 (244 Interest Expense (74 (35 (216 (99 Other income (expense), net 26 (10 44 (5 Frutarom Integration Related Costs (1 (2 (3 (9 Restructuring and Other Charges (6 (1 (34 (8 Gains (Losses) on Sale of Assets 1 (1 1 (2 Shareholder Activism Related Costs (7 Business Divestiture Costs (16 (21 Employee Separation Costs (22 (28 Frutarom Acquisition Related Costs (1 (1 Compliance Review Legal Defense Costs (1 (2 N&B Inventory Step-Up Costs 14 (363 N&B Transaction Related Costs (8 (91 (24 N&B Integration Related Costs (23 (29 (77 (62 Impact of Merger with N&B (1) (350 (987 Income Before Taxes 250 105 240 362 Segment Adjusted Operating EBITDA Margin Nourish 19.7 19.4 19.9 20.1 Health Biosciences 24.4 29.7 27.9 30.4 Scent 22.4 22.5 22.1 21.0 Pharma Solutions 19.0 28.4 21.7 27.9 Consolidated 21.1 22.9 22.0 22.9

______________________

(1) Information related to the amounts included from merger with N&B was received directly from DuPont and management believes such information is reliable. DuPont has not provided the underlying adjustments for the amounts included, but based on management's review of financial statement and other scheduled information provided, we believe the amounts reflected are reasonable. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, amounts include N&B results for July through September and February through September, respectively, to reflect the same period N&B is included in IFF results in 2021.

