Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2021) - Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc.(CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77I) ("Boosh" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that on Monday, November 8th it closed a private placement in the amount of $1,250,000. One strategic investor subscriber for 1,250,000 units at a price of $1.00 per unit, each unit consisting of one common share and one warrant exercisable at $1.35 per share until November 8, 2024.

Aggregate finder's fees of $125,000 payable through the issuance of 125,000 units on the same terms as the placement units and the issuance of 125,000 broker's warrants exercisable to acquire units at a price of $1.00 per unit until November 8, 2024 were issued.

All securities issued in the private placement are subject to a four month hold period expiring on March 9, 2022.

The proceeds from the private placement will be used for general working capital, ongoing product development and future plant-based acquisition opportunities.

About Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc.:

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Boosh Food (www.booshfood.com), offers high quality, non-GMO, gluten free, 100% plant-based nutritional comfort foods for the whole family. We currently offer six frozen meals and three refrigerated meals which are sold throughout Canada. Boosh, good for you and good for planet earth.

