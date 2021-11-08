Twenty-four women executives have been recognised by the WeQual Awards for their outstanding contribution to business from some of the biggest companies in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region. WeQual's mission is to tackle the slow progress in appointing women to executive positions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211108006143/en/

World-Class Women Executives With C-Suite Potential Named in Shortlist for WeQual Awards (Photo: Business Wire)

Since its creation, more than 35% of the winners of previous WeQual Awards in the UK, EMEA, APAC and The Americas have already been promoted to the executive committees of major global companies.

The 24 WeQuals, all one level below Group ExCo or Group C-Suite leader, automatically become members of the WeQual Club. They join the 144 senior executives already enrolled. The winners in each category will be announced in January 2022.

The 24 WeQual Finalists for EMEA 2021:

Technology Category

- Cecile Bartenieff, COO of Global Banking Investors Solutions and Global Head of Technology Operations, Société Générale.

- Patricia Beau, Chief Technology Officer Lead Partner For Consumer Healthcare, Sanofi.

- Miruna Senciuc, CEO, Romanian Branch, BNP Paribas Personal Finance.

Brand Category

- Mia Claselius, Vice President, Head of Communications, ABB Electrification, ABB Ltd.

- Noémie Ellezam, Group Chief Digital Strategy Officer, Société Générale.

- Anjana Srinivasan, Chief Operating Officer HSBC Global Marketing, HSBC Holdings plc.

Transformation Category

- Naina Bhattacharya, Chief Information Security Officer, Danone.

- Christiane Lindenschmidt, Chief Digital and Data Officer, Markets and Securities Services, HSBC Holdings Plc.

- Chafika Chettaoui, Group Chief Data Officer, Suez.

Commercial Category

- Anne O'Leary, Chief Executive Officer, Vodafone Ireland, Vodafone Group Plc.

- Filipa Martins, Managing Director/CEO, Portugal, Edenred.

- Mieke De Schepper, Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Asia-Pacific, Amadeus IT Group.

Finance Category

- Anna Dimitrova, Chief Financial Officer and Strategy Director of Vodafone Germany

- Daria Dodonova, Chief Financial Officer, Magyar Telekom, Deutsche Telekom.

- Camila Japur, CFO Emerging Businesses, Ericsson.

Business Development Category

- Arancha Cordero, Chief Growth Officer Waters, Danone.

- Susan Uthayakumar, President, Sustainability Business Division, Schneider Electric.

- Bettina Möckel, Vice President Corporate Business Development, QIAGEN.

Procurement Supply Chain Category

- Sigrid Brendel, Head of Global Procurement, CPO, Campari Group.

- Jessica Nordlinder, Chief Procurement Officer, Essity.

- Francesca Gamboni, Senior Vice President Global Supply Chain Groupe Stellantis, Stellantis.

People Culture Category

- Audra Jenkins, Chief Diversity Inclusion Officer, Randstad North America.

- Cecilia Hallengren, Senior Vice President, People and Culture, Volvo Group Trucks Technology, Volvo Group.

- Tina Mylon, SVP, Talent and Diversity, Schneider Electric.

Notes

Quotes available on request.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211108006143/en/

Contacts:

Katie Litchfield at katie@wequal.com or go to wequal.com

Mobile: 44 7796 147466 UK office: +44 20 3290 3389