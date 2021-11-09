Expanded Marketing Strategy Deploying Robust Content Strategy, Social and Paid Media to Drive Awareness and Educate Consumers

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2021) - Rritual Superfoods Inc. (CSE: RSF) (FSE: 0RW) (OTCQB: RRSFF) ("Rritual" or the "Company") is pleased to share highlights from the Company's expanded marketing program,

"This phase of Rritual's growth requires a highly coordinated and purposeful marketing campaign to further establish the brand, build knowledge with consumers regarding superfoods and their applications, building customer loyalty and driving sales," said Mr. Greg McCauley, Rritual Chief Operating Officer. "The new strategy is designed to support existing and new retailer launches, growing direct to consumer business through Rritual.com and Amazon.com, and the upcoming Canadian launch."

Rritual Marketing Program Highlights

Content Strategy and SEO

Rritual has made significant strides in editorial content found on the Journal of rritual.com focusing on key topics such as Usage, Education, and health Rritual has been able to rank #1 and on the first page of Google for numerous key topics, such as but not limited to:

How much lion's mane should I take?

How to use Chaga mushroom powders?

What is the best time to take lion's mane mushroom?

Top mushroom mycelium health benefits

Reishi mushroom benefits for skin

Chaga mushroom powder uses and benefits

Creating engaging content that ranks highly on search engines is an important tactic the Company is deploying to engage direct to consumer customers and retail businesses educating potential customers who are interested in functional mushroom users. The content is designed to further connect with our customers on best uses of our products and to answer product questions, and as importantly to have existing users of competing brands to understand Rritual's key benefits and points of differentiation.

Social Media

Rritual is continuing to create engaging content on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Tik Tok and Pinterest. Rritual is staying top of mind with awareness campaigns on paid social, while deploying new tactics to engage new audiences such as Tik Tok and Instagram Reels. Rritual will continue to foster their social media content pillars which focus on Q&A about the functional food space, recipes, education, mindfulness, motivation, and product explanation. Rritual's community is increasing daily, and the steady stream of content is performing well with its followers.

Rritual has had success with its macro influencer campaigns and looks to partner with MediaVine again in the future with a campaign dedicated to the Company's Amazon store. Rritual's micro-influencer and affiliate strategy is growing steadily each week with over 70 micro influencers signed up to post regular content as an affiliate. Rritual should grow this to over 100 before 2022. Rritual has seen positive engagement through social media contesting and partnerships with complimentary CPG goods such as Ethical Bean coffee and Sproud plant Based milk. In addition, the Company has identified multiple contest opportunities and social media partnerships, which are being lined up for 2022.

Paid Media

Rritual is continuing its efforts to use keyword-specific research and geo-targeting to target media as efficiently as possible. Rritual's paid media strategy is targeting high-interest areas to support retail and direct to consumers sales. Rritual is continuing to create new campaigns communicating its key benefits and targeting its core consumer.

Amazon

Rritual began its paid advertising campaigns on Amazon in Early September. Rritual has continued to see steady growth in sales and new customer acquisition. Rritual's Amazon store is evolving with its Brand store and A+ content launching in the immediate future. Rritual continues to see strong customer reviews on its products. Rritual is also seeing continued positive growth to its Amazon Return on Ad Spend (ROAS) making it a great opportunity for future customer growth.

The Company is also pleased to announce it has granted a number of equity incentive awards (the "Securities") to certain directors, officers, and consultants of the Company. In particular, an aggregate of 1,000,000 restricted share units (each, a "RSU") were granted to certain directors of the Company pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan"). Each RSU represents the right to receive, once vested, one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share"). The RSUs will vest as to the first 25% on the date which is six months from the date of grant and 25% every six months thereafter until fully vested. In addition, the Company granted 2,000,000 performance share units (each, a "PSU") to officers of the Company pursuant to the Plan. Each PSU represents the right to receive, once vested, one Share. The PSUs will vest in accordance with certain milestones based on the revenues of the Company. Finally, the Company granted an aggregate of 4,200,000 stock options (each an "Option") to certain directors, officers, and consultants of the Company. Each Option is each exercisable for the purchase of one Share at an exercise price of $0.35 per Share until the date which is five years from the date of issuance. An aggregate of 200,000 of the Options issued to certain officers of the Company shall vest immediately on the date of the issuance. An aggregate of 4,000,000 of the Options granted to certain directors and consultants of the Company shall vest as to the first 25% on the date which is six months from the date of grant and 25% every six months thereafter until fully vested.

In accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange, the Securities issued to the directors and officers of Rritual are subject to a hold period of four months from the date of the distribution.

About Rritual

Rritual is a functional superfood company that creates plant-based elixirs, which support immunity, focus and relaxation. The company is poised to dominate a segment where demand and sales are growing exponentially. Under the executive leadership with over 100 years of CPG pedigree, Rritual is positioned as a leader in the functional health and wellness industry. Rritual's superfood elixirs can be found online at www.rritual.com.

Functional Foods Market

According to Grandview Research*, it is estimated that the global functional food market is projected to reach $275 billion by 2025, growing at 7.9% each year with consumers putting more emphasis on health and wellness.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that relate to Rritual's current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result", "are expected to", "expects", "will continue", "is anticipated", "anticipates", "believes", "estimated", "intends", "plans", "forecast", "projection", "strategy", "objective" and "outlook") are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. In particular and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the Company's plans to leverage third party manufacturing and logistics, the Company's broader retail distribution plans and the Company's other plans, focus and objectives.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Rritual's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact and progression of the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors set forth under "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the final long form prospectus of the Company dated February 26, 2021 and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Rritual undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Rritual to predict all of them or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

