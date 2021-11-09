EQS Group-Ad-hoc: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Relief Therapeutics Announces Transitions in Commercial Organization to Implement Next Phase of Corporate Development



Relief Therapeutics Announces Transitions in Commercial Organization to Implement Next Phase of Corporate Development Anthony M. Kim Appointed Senior Vice President and Head of U.S. Commercial Operations - Seasoned Biotech Executive Brings Vast U.S. Commercial Launch Experience to Relief

European and United Kingdom Commercial Operations Transitioned to Paolo Galfetti, President of Relief Europe

Chris Stijnen to Depart Relief Geneva, Switzerland, November 9, 2021 - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF) ("Relief"), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, announced today the appointment, effective December 1, 2021, of Anthony M. Kim as Senior Vice President and Head of U.S. Commercial Operations. The company also reported that Chris Stijnen, Chief Commercial Officer since 2020, will be leaving to pursue other opportunities effective November 30, 2021. His duties regarding EU and UK commercial operations will be assumed by Paolo Galfetti, President of Relief Europe, and the commercial team at Relief's subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research SA ("APR"). "Our collaboration with Acer Therapeutics and strategic acquisitions of APR and AdVita Lifescience GmbH, all completed in 2021, have allowed us to significantly expand our intellectual property position and pipeline, while bringing, in-house, a number of already marketed products, such as APR's flagship PKU GOLIKE(R), for the treatment of phenylketonuria," stated Raghuram Selvaraju, Ph.D., Chairman of the Board of Directors of Relief. "Anthony's appointment is a direct acknowledgement of our growing corporate needs, our commitment to our-long term growth, and our plans to expand availability of our product candidates in the U.S. including PKU GOLIKE(R). Anthony will also be a key part of Relief's plan to optimize the commercial success of ACER-001 in collaboration with our partner Acer Therapeutics. As a proven commercial leader with extensive launch experience gained during his tenures at Novocure, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Genentech, Anthony is an invaluable addition and we are delighted to welcome him to the Relief team." Dr. Selvaraju added, "I would also like to acknowledge Chris Stijnen's extensive contributions during his time with the company. His efforts over the past year have been instrumental in helping to drive our strategy and identify key opportunities for growth. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors." "I am excited and honored to be joining Relief, and to help further their mission of developing innovative therapies for areas of great unmet medical need," stated Mr. Kim. "I share the company's vision for improving the lives of patients living with acute and rare medical conditions. I look forward to building Relief's presence in the U.S., and to living the values of the organization with integrity, sensitivity, and humility each day." Prior to joining Relief, for the past three years, Mr. Kim was Vice President, Global Commercial Development at Novocure, where he led a 21-person team in the planning and U.S. marketing execution for that company's Optune(R) and Optune Lua, FDA-approved, therapeutic devices that deliver alternating electrical fields to treat patients with Glioblastoma Multiforme and Mesothelioma. From 2017 to 2018, he was Executive Director of Marketing at Ignyta (subsequently acquired by Roche), during which time he led the development of the commercial launch plan for entrectinib, an oral, oncologic agent in pan-tumor clinical trials for patients with neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and ROS1 fusion-positive disease. From 2012 to 2017, Mr. Kim held positions of increasing responsibility at Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., most recently serving as Director, Head of U.S. Marketing, Hypophosphatasia, where he managed the U.S. marketing efforts for the launch of Strensiq, a novel, first-in-class enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of hypophosphatasia, a rare inherited metabolic bone disorder. Earlier, from 2004 to 2012, Mr. Kim held various positions at Genentech, including Product Manager, Herceptin Marketing and Divisional Sales Manager, Rituxan Hematology. Mr. Kim received his Bachelor of Arts Degree from Harvard University and a Master of Business Administration from The Wharton School. ABOUT RELIEF Relief focuses primarily on clinical-stage programs based on molecules with a history of clinical testing and use in human patients or a strong scientific rationale. Relief's drug candidate, RLF-100 (aviptadil), a synthetic form of Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide (VIP), is in late-stage clinical testing in the U.S. for the treatment of respiratory deficiency due to COVID-19. As part of its pipeline diversification strategy, in March 2021, Relief entered into a Collaboration and License Agreement with Acer Therapeutics for the worldwide development and commercialization of ACER-001. ACER-001 is a taste-masked and immediate release proprietary powder formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate (NaPB) for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders and Maple Syrup Urine Disease. In addition, Relief's recently completed acquisitions of APR Applied Pharma Research SA and AdVita Lifescience GmbH, bring to Relief a diverse pipeline of marketed and development-stage programs. RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbol RLFTF. For more information, visit www.relieftherapeutics.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

