IMCD N.V.: IMCD reports 51% EBITA growth in the first nine months of 2021

Rotterdam, The Netherlands (9 November 2021) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and ingredients, today announces its first nine months 2021 results.

HIGHLIGHTS

Gross profit growth of 28% to EUR 620.8 million (+30% on a constant currency basis)

Operating EBITA increase of 51% to EUR 286.4 million (+54% on a constant currency basis)

Net result before amortisation and non-recurring items increase of 54% to EUR 202.0 million (+58% on a constant currency basis)

Cash earnings per share increased by 44% to EUR 3.54 (first nine months of 2020: EUR 2.46)

In the third quarter of 2021, IMCD completed the acquisition of Maquimex in Mexico and signed an agreement to acquire Aquatech in China.

Piet van der Slikke, CEO: "We have delivered strong results in the first nine months of this year. Despite constraints in the supply chains, our committed team was able to benefit from strong demand and further expanded and leveraged our commercial relationships. Operating EBITA was up with 51% (fx. adjusted +54%) or EUR 96.5 million and we realised a healthy cash flow of 204.5 EUR million (+21%) in the first nine months of this year. All regions delivered double digit operating EBITA growth numbers. We further successfully executed our growth strategy by two acquisitions in China and Mexico in the third quarter of this year. Although we foresee continuing supply chain challenges in the remainder of the year, we are confident that our well-established commercial, digital and logistic infrastructure, enables us to realise our sustainable growth ambitions."

Attached, please find the full press release.

Attachment