- (PLX AI) - Bayer Q3 EBIT EUR 530 million vs. estimate EUR 1,200 million after net special charges of EUR 694 million.
- • Q3 revenue EUR 9,781 million vs. estimate EUR 9,120 million
- • Q3 net income EUR 85 million
- • Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA margin 26%
- • Outlook FY free cash flow EUR -1,500 to -500 million (previously: between approximately minus 2 billion euros and minus 3 billion euros) as a portion of the settlement payments for the glyphosate litigations are now expected to be made in 2022 instead of 2021
- • Outlook FY revenue currency-adjusted EUR 44,000 million (unchanged)
- • Bayer lifts core eps outlook
- • Bayer Core earnings per share are now expected to come in at approximately 6.50 euros to 6.70 euros, up from 6.40 euros to 6.60 euros
- • Q3 adjusted EBITDA EUR 2,089 million vs. estimate EUR 1,940 million
