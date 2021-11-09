The new and improved service will offer unprecedented depth, precision, and throughput, quantifying up to 3,000 proteins in plasma or serum

Biognosys, a leader in proteomics solutions for drug discovery and development, today announces the launch of its next-generation blood biomarker discovery solution, which will be offered as a contract research service. The service is designed to help researchers decipher the complexity of the blood proteome and unlock unbiased discoveries for pharma and diagnostics development and precision medicine.

The launch will feature a series of events and resources that detail the science and technology behind the new solution, as well as its applications:

Launch webinaron November 9, entitled: "Plasma Proteomics: The Next Frontier of Biomarker Discovery in the Precision Medicine Era

Presentation and exhibition at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting on November 12-14 in Washington, D.C.

The new service offers unprecedented depth, quantitative precision, and throughput for discovery research. The solution will search the complete plasma proteome to quantify up to 3,000 of the most relevant proteins and measure tens of thousands of peptide-level datapoints to provide a deep understanding of key disease pathways.

The solution can be applied across all biological species and to any other biofluid, such as cerebrospinal fluid or urine. In addition to the biofluid biomarker discovery service, an improved tissue biomarker discovery service is available, offering an industry-leading depth of 10,000 proteins.

Both solutions are based on Biognosys' proprietary, patented Hyper Reaction Monitoring (HRM) technology and its optimized Liquid Chromatography Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS) workflow. The clinical transferability of this technology allows quick transition from early stage discovery to specific, targeted panels that can be applied in a regulated setting.

Kanna Palaniappan, PhD, Staff Scientist at Freenome, a company that develops blood tests for early cancer detection, powered by a multi-omics platform, testifies: "We have used Biognosys' services for a number of biomarker discovery studies focused on improving cancer detection, taking advantage of their constantly improving platform, and their ability to run large-scale studies while maintaining high data quality. We have had a valuable and productive relationship and we look forward to future collaborations."

Kristina Beeler, PhD, Chief Business Officer of Biognosys, comments: "We are thrilled to offer customers our innovative, next-generation biomarker discovery solution and enable them to gain biological insights beyond what pre-defined panels can provide. By diving deep into the plasma proteome with an unbiased view, we profile the proteins that are of highest relevance to our customer's disease areas of focus. This is what we call true discovery."

Lukas Reiter, PhD, Chief Technology Officer of Biognosys states: "Mass spectrometry-based proteomics is the ideal tool to explore the blood proteome in an unbiased manner. Our continuous R&D improvements have enabled us to reach an unprecedented depth to quantify the very low abundant protein ranges that are of highest biological significance, while ensuring high scalability for clinical research."

About Biognosys

Biognosys is a leader in next-generation proteomics, dedicated to transforming life science by inventing and developing cutting-edge proteomics technology and solutions and making them widely available for pharmaceutical and biotechnology researchers and proteomics experts. The Company offers a versatile portfolio of proprietary proteomics services, software, and kits that provide a multi-dimensional view of protein expression, function, and structure in all biological species and sample types. Biognosys' unique, patented technologies utilize high-resolution mass spectrometry to quantify thousands of proteins across thousands of samples with industry-leading precision, depth, and throughput. Through advanced data analytics, Biognosys translates data into actionable insights for R&D and clinical research. More information at biognosys.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211108005760/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Yves Serroen

Head of Marketing

Phone +41 (0) 79 571 09 21

yves.serroen@biognosys.com