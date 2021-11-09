Terranet Unveils State of the Art Showroom in Stuttgart

Auto safety tech company debuts innovative, demo space, creating an interactive experience to showcase its revolutionary technology in the heart of Europe's auto hub

Lund, Sweden, Nov 9 2021 - Terranet AB(Terranet/the Company), (Nasdaq: TERRNT-B.ST), developers of automotive safety technologies including VoxelFlow, today announced the opening of its new showroom in Stuttgart, Germany. As Terranet's first private demo space, the showroom represents a new era of expansion for the rapidly growing tech company. Well on its way to becoming the European leader in automotive safety, its new location in Stuttgart will enhance Terranet's access to some of the greatest brands and minds in the automotive industry. Terranet is moreover debuting new updates to VoxelFlow, notably its shift from using three cameras to two. Furthermore, an autocalibration is integrated to the updated VoxelFlowsystem to increase its capacity on a moving vehicle. Fully equipped to create an interactive experience, the showroom will enable Terranet to demonstrate these updates and the power of its breakthrough, patented VoxelFlow technology to partners, customers and the press.

Terranet's presence in Stuttgart marks a significant step in cementing the Company as an international industry leader in the automotive safety space. The new location, strategically located in the center of Europe's auto industry, will set the stage for Terranet to bring its revolutionary VoxelFlow technology to the world even faster, allowing the Company to rapidly incorporate feedback from key players in the industry and adjust the technology to fit their unique needs. Coming off the heels of several prominent partnerships with the likes of Mercedes-Benzand the Audi-backed startup holoride, establishing a physical presence in Europe's automotive hub is the next logical step for Terranet as they begin to wrap up their year of landmark growth.

"We are thrilled to continue expanding our European presence and partnering with other international heavyweights in the industry," said Nihat Küçük, CTO at Terranet. "Given our existing and upcoming partnerships, a base in Stuttgart was only a matter of time. The new location will allow us to continue developing our VoxelFlow technology and address the needs of new partners in real time. With VoxelFlow already of interest to several industry leaders, the showroom ensures we can communicate the technology's progress, momentum and necessity in urban areas, bringing us one step closer to achieving significantly safer roadways."

As the industry has yet to experience automotive perception technology with the revolutionary capabilities of VoxelFlow, the interactive experience will prove crucial to demonstrating the tech's game-changing capabilities. The space's long hallways allow for the creation of simulated roadways and physical obstacles to create an authentic experience. As guests interact with the tech, monitors will project the modules' 3D image detection in real time, proving the company's commitment to safety in the blink of an eye. The room will also be equipped with a fog machine and spotlights to illustrate VoxelFlow's unique ability to operate in inclement weather and during both daytime and nighttime scenarios. With Terranet's first-of-its-kind technology, the showroom will create an impressive experience as the company continues to push the boundaries of what was thought possible for automotive vision.

Within walking distance of Terranet partner Mercedes-Benz, the new location will place Terranet in the heart of the city and the automotive capital of Europe. Terranet selected Stuttgart's historic, 140-year-old "Villa Hammerwerk" building for their base. Seamlessly integrating into the industrial history of the city, this unique location goes beyond a traditional office environment and is noted for its factory-like, industrial design.

As the industry increasingly turns its eyes to roadway safety and autonomous and ADAS vehicles alike, Terranet is excited to stay at the forefront of innovation in the space. With roadway accidents as the eighthleading cause of death globally, the urgency for an international presence is more heightened and necessary than ever. With unprecedented access to industry partners and collaborators, Terranet is truly on its way to a future without roadway fatalities.

Capital Markets Day

On the 6th of December Terranet welcomes you to an exclusive day where you will be exposed to some of the avant garde brains in the Terranet ecosystem and the global automotive industry. Monday December 6th at 10:00 am to 02:00 pm. Address to: 7A Posthuset, Vasagatan 28, 111 20 Stockholm Sweden

Please ensure you reserve your seat for the event in Stockholm here, only limited seats availiable: https://bit.ly/3mflryl

Each presentation will be broadcasted and distributed live digitally. Sign up here: https://bit.ly/3B308UP

