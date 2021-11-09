New service will leverage IP streaming to deliver 50 HD channels and content libraries and can expand HD+ reach by 20 million homes

SES today announced HD+ IP, a new Internet-based streaming service in Germany that provides subscribers with access to 50 HD channels and libraries with more content without needing to have a satellite, cable or DVB-T2 TV connection. Launching in December, the new HD+ IP streaming service will expand SES's addressable market by additional 20 million households in Germany. The TV-app-based service will be downloadable or come pre-installed on a variety of smart TVs with Panasonic as an initial launch partner.

Comparable with the current HD+ service for satellite TV-households, HD+ IP subscribers can watch both linear TV as well as on-demand programmes and content without additional or proprietary devices everything is delivered through the HD+ IP app directly integrated in TVs. HD+ IP will offer over 50 HD channels, including public and private channels, with wide coverage as well as access to multiple media libraries with on-demand content. HD+ IP comes with popular features like an interactive TV guide, instant restart of live TV and more.

"The launch of HD+ IP is the beginning of a new era for HD+ as it gives viewers the choice in how they want to watch TV. HD+ IP is especially important in terms of expanding our base of potential customers to practically every household given the reach of high-quality internet connections across the country. This is also a milestone for our trading partners as the marketing of HD+ has never been this easy and attractive before," said Norbert Hölzle, the Senior Vice President Commercial leading DACH by SES and additionally Managing Director of HD+.

HD+ IP will be available for owners of new Panasonic TVs through an automatic software update in December 2021. Panasonic was also the first launch partner to integrate HD+ into its TV sets in 2019.

About HD+ subscriptions

HD+ subscribers will be able to enjoy the new HD+ IP service for free for a month; after that, they can choose between a monthly subscription for 6€ a month (via HD+ webstore) or the purchase of a 12-month long extension using a prepaid voucher for 75€ (in specialized stores or HD+ webstore). HD+ subscribers can additionally subscribe to HD+ ToGo to enjoy all the functions of HD+ on their smartphones and tabletsHouseholds with satellite reception will continue to receive HD+ via ASTRA satellites with no change to their high-quality HD and UHD experience.

