News summary:

OSA 5400 TimeCard embedded in any open compute server creates a PTP grandmaster with sub-microsecond synchronization capabilities

embedded in any open compute server creates a PTP grandmaster with sub-microsecond synchronization capabilities New Oscilloquartz technology is market's first solution based on the Open Compute Time Appliance Project framework with PTP and NTP support

Plug-in PCIe card built on OSA 5400 SyncModule combines with ADVA's Ensemble Sync Director for simplicity and timing assurance

ADVA (FSE: ADV) today launched its OSA 5400 TimeCard, enabling operators of data center network infrastructure and 5G open RAN architectures to achieve highly accurate and reliable distribution and synchronization of time. Built on the OSA 5400 SyncModule, ADVA's new PCIe card brings sophisticated timing capabilities to any open compute server, transforming it into a precise and stable PTP grandmaster, boundary clock, slave clock or NTP server. The OSA 5400 TimeCardis the market's first solution developed to the framework of the Open Compute Project's (OCP) Time Appliance Project (TAP) and enhanced with both PTP and NTP functions. With advanced synchronization capabilities, it solves a key challenge for network operators as they virtualize their infrastructure and replace purpose-built hardware with standard servers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211109005255/en/

ADVA's OSA 5400 TimeCard is the industry's first solution developed to the framework of the Open Compute Project's Time Appliance Project. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Timing in data centers and other open compute cases like 5G open RAN is becoming increasingly crucial as a growing number of applications require new levels of performance. But the sub-microsecond synchronization needed for efficient resource sharing is something that open compute servers often cannot provide. Open compute customers need a way to inject the most advanced synchronization capabilities into their white box hardware. That's why we've engineered our OSA 5400 TimeCard. It brings our experience in network and application synchronization to open compute servers as well as open RAN equipment, enabling a whole new group of customers to benefit from our unique expertise," said Gil Biran, general manager, Oscilloquartz, ADVA. "Our feature-rich OSA 5400 TimeCard meets and goes beyond OCP-TAP specifications. For data centers, finance and 5G infrastructure, it's the key to bringing packet time distribution to the edge and access network."

Developed specifically to OCP-TAP specifications, ADVA's new OSA 5400 TimeCard is enhanced with an integrated GNSS receiver, PTP, NTP, PTP assurance, GNSS assurance and mitigation engines, as well as full sync management functionality. Easily plugged into a free PCIe slot of a standard open compute server or PC, it delivers extremely robust and precise synchronization. It offers a wide range of oscillator options to cost-effectively meet different levels of holdover requirements. Unlike competing solutions, the OSA 5400 TimeCard is designed for simplicity and assured operations. Its powerful control interface provides comprehensive device information as well as data on the performance of the timing network. The OSA 5400 TimeCard provides transparent assurance and can be managed by ADVA's Ensemble Sync Director. Comprehensive visibility of the timing infrastructure puts operational teams in complete control, even with no specialist expertise in network synchronization.

"In a wide range of industries, the need is now being recognized for highly precise and stable synchronization of time and frequency across packet networks. But the race to roll our cost-effective standard hardware and embrace the advantages of server virtualization often leaves a timing gap. As strict synchronization is now vital for more and more applications, operators urgently need an efficient way to bring tight timing to open compute servers. Our OSA 5400 TimeCard is the answer," commented Nir Laufer, VP, product line management, Oscilloquartz, ADVA. "Our PCIe pluggable card will empower data center operators, enterprises, utilities, broadcast networks, financial networks and 5G mobile service providers to harness time-sensitive applications through reliable, scalable and high-accuracy timing."

Further details on the OSA 5400 TimeCard are available in these slides: https://adva.li/osa-5400-timecard-slides.

About ADVA

ADVA is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. We're continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It's these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today's society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at www.adva.com.

About Oscilloquartz

Oscilloquartz is a pioneer in time and frequency synchronization. We design, manufacture and deploy end-to-end synchronization systems that ensure the delivery and assurance of highly precise timing information over next-generation packet and legacy networks. As an ADVA company, we're creating new opportunities for tomorrow's networks. For more information, please visit us at www.oscilloquartz.com.

Published by:

ADVA Optical Networking SE, Munich, Germany

www.adva.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211109005255/en/

Contacts:

For press:

Gareth Spence

t +44 1904 699 358

public-relations@adva.com



For investors:

Stephan Rettenberger

t +49 89 890 665 854

investor-relations@adva.com