Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA), a recognised leader in clinical communication and workflow solutions, today announced a reseller agreement with MDI Medical Limited in Ireland. MDI Medical works closely with hospitals to provide medical device solutions for diagnosis, monitoring and preventative medicine. MDI Medical will work closely with Vocera to sell the full strategic clinical communication and collaboration solutions to the Irish market, including:

Hands-free communication devices, including the award-winning Vocera Smartbadge

Secure texting and messaging applications

Pager replacement and staff safety solutions

Vocera Engage for integrating clinical, operational and communication systems

Clinical communication assessments and workflow design services

"We are excited to add MDI Medical to our list of valued partners to support more hospitals in the Republic of Ireland," said Brent Lang, Chairman and CEO for Vocera. "We provide essential clinical communication solutions to thousands of hospitals around the world, and we look forward to expanding our solutions in Ireland."

Vocera solutions can integrate more than 150 clinical and operational systems to improve care team communication and help reduce alarm fatigue and cognitive overload among clinicians. Integrating MDI Medical's healthcare technology, monitoring and clinical diagnostic solutions with Vocera solutions can help improve staff response times and patient safety.

"Our partnership with Vocera will introduce a game-changing solution to improve how hospital staff communicate across the continuum of care. Our combined health tech products and services will create a world leading strategy for the integration of clinical systems to support our customers," said John Lyng, Managing Director, MDI Medical.

About MDI Medical

For more than 30 years, MDI Medical has served as the quality partner to Irish healthcare in the supply, installation and service of sophisticated medical devices and systems. MDI Medical provides supply and installation services as well as ongoing technical, clinical and maintenance support, through a number of exclusive distribution agreements within the healthcare technology industry. MDI Medical Ltd. is accredited to ISO 13485:2018 the highest medical manufacturing standard in Ireland. For more information visit www.mdimedical.ie.

About Vocera

The mission of Vocera Communications, Inc. is to improve the lives of healthcare professionals, patients, and families. Founded in 2000, Vocera provides clinical communication and workflow solutions that help protect and connect team members, increase operational efficiency, enhance quality of care and safety, and humanize the healthcare experience. More than 2,300 facilities worldwide, including nearly 1,900 hospitals and healthcare facilities, have selected Vocera solutions to enable their workforce to communicate and collaborate with co-workers and engage with patients and families. Mobile workers can choose the right device for their role or task, including smartphones or one of the company's wearable communication devices, and use voice commands to easily reach people by name, role, or group. The hands-free Vocera Smartbadge was named to TIME's list of the 100 Best Inventions of 2020. Vocera solutions can integrate with more than 150 clinical and operational systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, ventilators, physiological monitors, and more. In addition to healthcare, Vocera solutions are found in aged care facilities, veterinary hospitals, schools, luxury hotels, retail stores, power facilities, and more. Visit www.vocera.com to learn more and follow @VoceraComm on Twitter.

