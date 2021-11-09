Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2021) - Glow LifeTech Corp. (CSE: GLOW) (OTCQB: GLWLF) (FSE: 9DO) ("Glow" or the "Company"), a biotech innovator producing next-generation, science-backed natural ingredients, is pleased to announce it has completed the buildout of its licensed processing space ("Processing Space") in Canada and has begun commissioning its reactor production equipment which enables the production of its high-performance MyCell® ingredients.

Glow has completed the buildout of its first production facility, located in Toronto, Canada, which will provide the Company the necessary production capacity to service the Canadian market nationally, across both adult-use and medical cannabis markets. In addition, the Company has begun commissioning its proprietary reactor, developed by its technology partner Swiss PharmaCan, which is a global first that the MyCell® Technology production has been deployed outside of its native Switzerland location.

"This is an exciting achievement for Glow and a major step forward in the commercialization of our industry leading MyCell® ingredients in Canada," said Tom Glawdel, Chief Operating Officer, Glow LifeTech. "This production location will be the first production facility outside of Switzerland and for the first time enables the supply of our industry leading, high-bioavailability MyCell® cannabis ingredients to the North American market."

"We are pleased to have completed such an important milestone which now unlocks our ability to develop and produce our range of advanced MyCell® ingredients," said Rob Carducci, Chief Commercial Officer, Glow LifeTech. "We look forward to working closely with brand partners to help push the boundaries of innovation and performance in cannabis and bringing to market a new generation of differentiated products together."

With the Processing Space and reactor operational, Glow will be able to produce a diverse portfolio of industry-leading, high-bioavailability cannabis ingredients that push the boundaries of performance and innovation. The reactor is a mission critical component of The Company's MyCell® Technology which transforms poorly absorbed cannabinoids into clear, water-compatible concentrates that have fast-acting onset, high-absorption and precision dosing, using only naturally-derived ingredients.



Glow's Processing Space is located in a unique, state-of-the-art facility as part of its collaboration agreement with Medz Cannabis Inc. ("Medz"), a licensed cultivator and processor under the Cannabis Act. The agreement with Medz demonstrates Glow's focus on building an asset-light operational footprint, by working with a proven processing partner like Medz who brings its robust facility infrastructure for licensed cultivation, processing and sale of cannabis and demonstrated success as the operational wheelhouse behind several premium-quality cannabis products in Canada.

MyCell® Technology is Glow's proprietary naturally derived delivery system which dramatically improves the absorption, bioavailability and effectiveness of natural active compounds including cannabinoids, vitamins, botanicals and more. It transforms poorly absorbed natural compounds into clear, water-compatible concentrates that have fast-acting onset, high-absorption and precision dosing, and uses only naturally derived ingredients to avoid unpleasant, bitter tastes of synthetic ingredients. The versatility of MyCell® enhanced concentrates allows them to power a variety of product formats including: droppers, beverages, foods, topicals, and capsules.

Recent News: The Company recently report positive preclinical data on its proprietary MyCell® CBD demonstrating fast-acting absorption in under 15 minutes and 13x greater absorption of CBD after 60 minutes. Full Story Here: https://www.glowlifetech.com/news-blog/glow-lifetech-reports-positive-preclinical-data-on-proprietary-mycell-cbd-demonstrating-superior-bioavailability-and-rapid-onset-time

About Glow LifeTech Corp.

Glow LifeTech is a Canadian-based biotechnology company focused on producing nutraceutical and cannabinoid-based products with dramatically enhanced bioavailability, absorption and effectiveness. Glow has rights to the groundbreaking, plant-based MyCell Technology® delivery system, which transforms poorly absorbed natural compounds into enhanced water-compatible concentrates that unlock the full healing potential of the valuable compounds.

About Medz Cannabis inc.

Medz Cannabis Inc is a premium consumer-focused cannabis company operating out of a 50,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility. We devote our resources to researching and executing the most effective methods of producing premium grade cannabis products. Medz Cannabis Inc., has built out 20,000 square feet encompassing individual processing units that have become a home for innovative, quality-centric and legacy transfer brands! Our in-house partners include The Hash Corporation, Glow LifeTech, Fritz's Cannabis Company, 6Pak Packaging Solutions, and Harts. Medz is also very proud to be the first Farm Gate dispensary in the GTA, allowing customers to shop in-store or online directly at our facility where they can meet the producers and truly grasp the efforts behind the product. As we continue to grow and expand, we aim to roll out additional unique customer experiences to truly equate our facility to a Cannabis Hub.



Website: www.glowlifetech.com

Contact:

James Van Staveren

Glow LifeTech Corp.

Office. 647-872-9982 ext. 2

TF. 1-844-247-6633 ext. 2

ir@glowlifetech.com

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the technology described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com

