Dienstag, 09.11.2021
WKN: A1W0D0 ISIN: FI4000062781 
Frankfurt
09.11.21
08:13 Uhr
6,490 Euro
+0,035
+0,54 %
PR Newswire
09.11.2021 | 09:15
61 Leser
Change in Caverion's Group Management Board: Caverion Corporation's Chief Financial Officer to change

HELSINKI, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion Corporation's CFO Martti Ala-Härkönen has resigned to accept a position in another company. He will continue in his current position until 7 May 2022, at the latest. The search for his successor has commenced.

Martti Ala-Härkönen has acted as Caverion's CFO and member of the Group Management Board since September 2016. His area of responsibility has also included M&A and IT.

"We want to thank Martti for his excellent work in turning the company back on its growth path. We wish him the best of success in his new role," say Mats Paulsson, Chairman of the Board, and Jacob Götzsche, President and CEO of Caverion Corporation.

CAVERION CORPORATION

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, key media, www.caverion.com

For further information:

Jacob Götzsche, President and CEO; please contact Milena Hæggström for External Communications

Milena Hæggström, Head of Investor Relations and External Communications, tel. +358 40 5581 328, milena.haeggstrom@caverion.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/caverion/r/change-in-caverion-s-group-management-board--caverion-corporation-s-chief-financial-officer-to-chang,c3449525

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14078/3449525/1493234.pdf

Release

© 2021 PR Newswire
