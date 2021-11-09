Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.11.2021
Breaking News! Glow LifeTech wirft den Motor an!
09.11.2021 | 09:27
COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Pre Stabilisation - Deutsche Lufthansa Dual EUR

COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Pre Stabilisation - Deutsche Lufthansa Dual EUR

PR Newswire

London, November 9

Pre-Stabilisation Notice

09 November 2021

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft

EUR Benchmark 2 year Fixed Rate

EUR Benchmark 5.5 year Fixed Rate

Commerzbank AG (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 20774751817) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised:
Issuer:Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft
Guarantor (if any):none
Aggregate nominal amount:2yr: EUR benchmark
5.5yr: EUR Benchmark
Description:Fixed Rate Notes due 16 November 2023
Fixed Rate Notes due 16 May 2027
Offer price:2yr: tbc
5.5yr: tbc
Other offer terms:Launched off Debt Issuance Programme, denoms 100k, / Tax Call / Clean-up Call (80%).
Stabilisation:
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilising Managers:		Commerzbank AG
Barclays Bank plc
Bayerische Landesbank
Morgan Stanley International
MUFG
Stabilisation period expected to start on:09 November 2021
Stabilisation period expected to end on:no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities
Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility.The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law.
Stabilisation trading venue:Luxembourg Stock Exchange Regulated Market

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

END

