Kerv, the next-generation 'customer-first', cloud and digital transformation services provider, has today announced the acquisition of Gyrocom, a fast growing network and security integrator with a specialisation in SD-WAN. In addition to SD-WAN, Kerv's strategic acquisition brings skills in managed networks and network security, including Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), the rapidly emerging cybersecurity solution. Gyrocom will operate as Kerv's specialist networking and security division.

Gyrocom, headquartered in Surrey, was founded in 2006 by Graham Brown and Ryan Coombes, who had worked together previously at Nortel Networks; fellow director Jane Hamlyn joined the company in 2011. The company brings strategic technology relationships with VMWare Velocloud, Dell, Cisco, Palo Alto, Fortinet, Versa and Z-Scaler and boasts a significant and growing presence in the retail market with brands such as Kingfisher (B&Q and Screwfix), Wickes, and Co-op. Gyrocom has 23 enterprise customers and its recurring revenues are growing at over 20%.

This acquisition builds on Kerv's strategy of bringing together complementary organisations, team cultures and service capabilities to deliver a customer-first approach to cloud and digital transformation services focussed around four strategic pillars Transformed Infrastructure, Digital Workplace, Customer Experience and Digital Business. Gyrocom services will significantly enhance Kerv's credentials in the Transformed Infrastructure pillar.

Kerv is now a £50m revenue company with 400+ employees and 750 public and private sector mid-market customers including Investec, Kiwi.com, The Driver Vehicle Standards Agency, The Scouts Association, Harrods, Avarto and The Local Government Ombudsman.

Commenting on the acquisition, Alastair Mills, Executive Chairman of Kerv, said:

"Gyrocom brings important new and strategic skills to Kerv across SD-WAN and SASE in particular. Their growth trajectory and ability to win major network transformation contracts are testament to their capabilities and their product-market fit. In addition, and always importantly for Kerv, we're confident that the team led by Graham, Ryan and Jane are an excellent cultural fit for our company dynamic, and they share our relentless focus on employee and customer experience."

Graham Brown, Managing Director of Gyrocom, said:

"We are delighted to be joining the Kerv team for the next stage of Gyrocom's journey. When Kerv approached us we weren't looking to sell but in getting to know the team over the course of this year, we saw the potential for an excellent fit, both strategically and culturally. We operate in a particularly exciting part of the market and we are genuinely excited to join the Kerv family and continue to grow our business together."

Combining the world's best cloud-centric managed services with a uniquely collaborative way of working, Kerv helps businesses get ahead and stay there. Our team of experts focus on the bigger picture your business goals, and we create the right cloud solutions to help you achieve them. Our commitment to our customers leads to transformative solutions and our people are key to delivering excellence.

Gyrocom, established in 2006, is a specialist integrator of Network and Security solutions. We support your digital transformation with secure, automated and simple to manage network and security solutions for the data-centre, branch office and cloud.

