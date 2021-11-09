Today, Vortexa has gone live with a new screen combining real-time supply and demand freight analytics with The Baltic Exchange's pricing benchmarks.

Vortexa's Freight Pricing Analytics will empower charterers, traders, brokers and shipowners to identify and capture freight opportunities ahead of the market with confidence.

Vortexa announced today the launch of its new Freight Pricing Analytics screen available within Vortexa Freight Analytics following the recent data partnership with The Baltic Exchange, the world's leading independent source of maritime market information.

The new screen provides access to The Baltic Exchange freight pricing benchmarks alongside Vortexa's real-time supply and demand analytics such as forward vessel availability and fleet utilisation for a chosen route all in one view. Vortexa's Freight Pricing will further accelerate the time-to-market of trading, chartering and optimisation opportunities.

Vortexa's forward view of tonnage supply up to 35 days ahead and real-time utilisation data at the highest frequency and granularity available in the freight markets today, help market participants to make well-informed, high-stakes chartering and positioning decisions quickly and confidently.

Fabio Kuhn, Vortexa's CEO said: ''For the first time in the freight markets, one screen is able to combine pricing with a real-time view of fundamentals at this scale and depth, unlocking an immense competitive edge in speed and foresight to market participants.''

About Vortexa

Vortexa provides market-leading real-time data and advanced analytics for energy and shipping markets. With the most accurate and complete picture of waterborne flows and freight dynamics, Vortexa covers crude oil, refined products, LPG and LNG, across all vessel classes. We help traders, analysts and shipping professionals gain a competitive edge into complex and opaque markets by making better trading decisions with confidence. Vortexa is a multidisciplinary force of over 100 employees combining the best of energy and shipping expertise, data science and engineering across three major hubs in London, Singapore and Houston.

