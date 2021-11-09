The pilot system was built with the Hydrelio floating platforms developed by French specialist Ciel&Terre. The project performance will be evaluated during a full seasonal weather cycle.Scientists from the department of electrical engineering at the University of Cape Town (UCT), in South Africa, have deployed a pilot floating PV installation at a wastewater treatment plant in Western Cape - the Kraaifontein Wastewater Treatment Works. The trial project is being developed with the support of the City of Cape Town municipal authority, the Water Research Commission, and South Africa-based specialist ...

