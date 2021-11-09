UK is the First Market Chosen for the Company's Phased International Expansion

Gopuff, the go-to platform for immediate everyday needs, today announced its nationwide launch across the UK. It is now operational in Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Leeds, Liverpool, London, Manchester, Newcastle, Nottingham and Sheffield, providing millions of UK customers with access to delivery of its unique and rich assortment of products in just minutes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211109005788/en/

Instant Needs Pioneer Gopuff Launches in the UK; Establishes Immediate Presence Across London and Nine Major Cities (Photo: Business Wire)

The Instant Needs category creator has accelerated its international and domestic growth over the last several months. Gopuff aims to be in 33 UK cities by mid 2022.

The arrival of the Gopuff brand in the UK was driven by the company's strategic acquisitions of Fancy and Dija earlier this year. Its official UK launch marks the transition of both Fancy and Dija to the Gopuff app and is a significant milestone in Gopuff's long term commitment to the UK market the first market for the company to operate outside of the US.

"When looking at expanding into Europe, we were extremely attracted to the similar models, infrastructure, loyal customer bases and talent we saw in both Dija and Fancy," said Rafael IIishayev, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Gopuff. "By combining Gopuff's technology, scale and deep experience leveraging existing physical infrastructure, with the local market knowledge and entrepreneurial spirit of the Fancy and Dija teams, we can bring a game-changing and unparalleled experience to UK customers."

Gopuff, founded in 2013, is the pioneer of the instant needs sector. Gopuff's proven business model is prime for the UK market due to the number of densely populated cities and increased market demand for instant needs services. The company's total addressable market in this space is anticipated to reach $10 trillion globally, driven by both category (depth and breadth) and international expansion. From groceries and home, baby and pet essentials, to artisanal local produce and over-the-counter medications, Gopuff is providing consumers with affordable products in minutes.

Yakir Gola, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Gopuff added: "Over the last eight years we have continued to define the instant needs category and shown significant and sustainable growth across the US. Our goal was always to be the world's go-to solution for everyday needs, and making Gopuff available in the UK is just the start of our international expansion. The well-established relationships, expertise, and infrastructure Fancy and Dija provide us, along with strong local ties in all the communities we're now operating in, will be invaluable. We aim to be the leader in bringing our British customers fast and affordable delivery of our diverse assortment of products."

Gopuff operates a differentiated business model by owning the full customer experience. It selects, sources and prices its own inventory, offering customers a highly compelling, localised product range; from retailers such as artisanal ice cream maker Little Moons and independent coffee sellers Noxy Brothers, to healthy, plant-based food from Deliciously Ella and innovative FMCG brand Young Foodies.

With this end-to-end control of the supply chain, Gopuff makes its margin on products and customers pay a flat fee of £1.79 per order. Local suppliers and sole traders are able to increase their customer base through Gopuff's owned distribution channels.

"We are thrilled to partner with Gopuff as they begin delivering to customers in the UK," said JP Leclef, Co-Founder, Noxy Brothers. "As a small business, we are always looking for new and innovative ways to connect with our customers and reach new ones. We look forward to working with Gopuff to make our products more accessible than ever before, while also opening up a new revenue stream for our business."

Gopuff continues to grow its presence and investment across Europe, currently operating more than 30 micro-fulfillment centers. It has over 1,000 employees in the region with more than two-thirds of these in the UK serving over 25 cities. The operation is overseen by its European leadership team including Senior Vice President of European Operations, Steven Harman, former Revolut Chief Operating Officer; Vice President of International Finance, Darin Manney, former CFO at Amazon Fashion EU; Vice President of European Category Management Product, Alex Ootes, former VP of EU Category Management and Expansion at Amazon; and UK General Manager, Alberto Menolascina, Co-Founder of Dija.

Currently valued at $15 billion, Gopuff secured $1 billion in funding earlier this year, to accelerate its strategic priorities including continued geographic expansion, hiring top-tier local talent, and investment in technology. Gopuff is also focused on enhancing the sustainability of its operations, operating in London with a majority electric fleet, with plans to expand it as it furthers its regional growth.

About Gopuff

Gopuff is the go-to solution for immediate everyday needs, fulfilling customer orders of cleaning and home products, over-the-counter medications, baby and pet products, food and drinks, and in some markets, alcohol and fresh prepared food in just minutes. With micro-fulfillment centers in every market it serves, the company delivers thousands of products quickly for a flat £1.79 delivery charge. Gopuff is open 24/7 in many areas and late-night everywhere else to bring customers what they need, when they need it most.

Founded in 2013 by co-founders and co-CEOs Rafael Ilishayev and Yakir Gola, Gopuff currently operates more than 500 micro-fulfillment centers, BevMo! and liquor barn stores across North America and Europe. To learn more, visit www.gopuff.com or follow Gopuff on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Download the Gopuff app on iOS and Android.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211109005788/en/

Contacts:

Eva Behrend

press@gopuff.com