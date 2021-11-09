6 months after Aircall's $120M Series D funding announcement, bringing its valuation over $1bn, the unicorn is now expanding its European presence with the launch of a London-based office.

Aircall aims to broaden its 1000+ UK customer portfolio; benefiting from hiring London's quality sales and tech talent and working closer with local strategic partners

Aircall, a global cloud-based business phone and call centre software, launches its first UK office today, following 100% year over year customer growth.

The London-based office will enable the company to meet growing customer demands and bolster relationships with strategic partners in the region, including Salesforce, Microsoft and Hubspot who are also reinforcing their presence in the UK market.

Located in London's Silicon Roundabout, Aircall is strengthening its sales and technology talent to support its current 1,000 UK customer base, which includes Revolut, Royal Bank Of Scotland, Spareroom and AnyVan, and accelerate demand in the region.

Backed by UK investors Balderton Capital and Draper Esprit, as well as European and American investors, the company plans to double their team of 25 within the first year of opening the UK office.

The new London hub follows the company's recent Series D and Unicorn status announcement, at which time the company pledged to expand their European presence with local offices in key growth regions, including London.

Andreï Sochala, VP Sales, Aircall adds: "1,000 businesses in the UK have already put their trust in Aircall. Our London office will allow us to attract the best talent to better serve our current and future customers in the UK, at a transformational time for all businesses. Being located in Shoreditch puts Aircall at the heart of London's booming technology sector and will further establish our presence within the growing start-up community and strengthen strategic partnerships."

About Aircall

Aircall is the cloud-based call center and phone system of choice for modern businesses. A voice platform that integrates seamlessly with popular productivity and helpdesk tools. Aircall was built to make phone systems easy to manage accessible, transparent, and collaborative.

Aircall believes that a great conversation is the most powerful way to communicate with customers, prospects, candidates, and colleagues. It is designed to enable delightful moments of human connection. Aircall was founded in 2014 and has raised over $226 million in funding. Based in Paris, New York, London, Sydney, Madrid and Berlin, the company currently has over 500 employees.

https://aircall.io/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211109005789/en/

Contacts:

Press

Aircall UK PR Contact

Archetype for Aircall

aircall@archetype.co