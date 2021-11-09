City of Vienna and Kapsch TrafficCom launch climate-friendly mobility of the future with Traffic Management 2.0. Such initiatives can help the UK to achieve its net zero target by 2050.

In the fight against the global climate crisis and its consequences, emission reduction in traffic plays an essential role. The digitalization of traffic management is an important lever for cities that want to reduce emissions while simultaneously improving the traffic experience.

With the UK Governments Decarbonising Transport Plan, deploying the Traffic Management 2 solution paves the way in defining real improvements to air quality and with Kapsch innovation always addressing the key challenges, examples such as this project are excellent illustrators of how technology can play a vital role in achieving the Decarbonisation plan.

Intelligent, networked systems not only increase traffic safety, but also contribute to climate protection. They enable smooth transportation and thus reduce emissions. As a climate protection pioneer, the City of Vienna is at the forefront here, too, with a lighthouse project jointly pursued with Kapsch TrafficCom. "We are working on further climate protection measures in road traffic. Smart transportation management helps to improve the traffic conditions and thus the CO2 balance. We are now launching a pioneer project with its first application, the Grüne Welle Wien app. It can already save up to 15% of emissions, as well as make the lives of the Vienna bicyclists a lot easier" says Ulli Sima, City Councilor for Mobility and Digitalization, who presented the Traffic Management 2.0 project together with Georg Kapsch, CEO of Kapsch TrafficCom.

Innovation at Kapsch TrafficCom

