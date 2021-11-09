UK Mortgages Ltd - Notice of AGM
London, November 9
UK Mortgages Limited
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440)
LEI Number: 549300388LT7VTHCIT59
(The "Company")
9 November 2021
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Notice is hereby given that the Sixth Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey on 9 December 2021 at 10.00am.
The Notice of AGM has today been posted to Shareholders. The Annual Report and Audited Consolidated Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 30 June 2021 were dispatched separately.
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, the Notice of Annual General Meeting, proxy form and accounts have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001
