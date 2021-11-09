Smart Automation Swiftly Implements Core System Requirements; In Use by Many Businesses Today

GlobalLogic Inc.,1 a Hitachi Group company and leader in Digital Engineering, today announced the availability of its enhanced Microservices Accelerator, a comprehensive and pluggable digital microservices development platform. Developed by GlobalLogic, this technology is used in conjunction with the company's Digital Engineering services to greatly simplify and accelerate the design, configuration, and deployment of Microservices platforms which are the most commonly deployed architectures in creating new digital experiences.

Notably, the Microservices Accelerator is currently the foundation platform for many GlobalLogic clients including EyeCare Partners, the leading healthcare service provider for optometry and ophthalmology; Petplan, the most comprehensive pet health care insurance in North America; and DISA Global Solutions, the leading provider of safety, compliance, and screening services.

Part of GlobalLogic's Digital Accelerators product offerings, the Microservices Accelerator provides a complete solution that includes a project configurator and a set of pluggable modules that perform the most common Non-Functional Requirements (NFRs) required by any microservices-based deployment. The latest release introduces advanced capabilities including CloudEvents support, security framework upgrades, and ETag support to enhance caching capabilities.

Digital Accelerator Key Value Proposition

Driving the accelerator's development were Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), enterprises, and startup company needs. As more companies move their product offerings to cloud-native platforms, developers seek codified tools that can efficiently address and automate common, time-consuming processes. Early results have shown a savings of up to 75 person months for a typical large-size deployment project, which means significantly reduced time to market, a more reliable and repeatable process, and increased ROI.

"Having deployed many such platforms over the last couple of years, GlobalLogic has established a strong body of knowledge that we have included in this toolset ranging from enterprise-scale capabilities to best practices. Our clients are already shaving off months from the bootstrap, and reducing overall implementation costs and effort with our solution," said Piyush Jha, SVP Chief of Technology and Strategy (APAC), GlobalLogic.

"Microservices is a great architectural paradigm that takes modularity to the next level and, in many ways, is fundamental for achieving the massive scale requirements of modern software," said Deepak Gupta, SVP Global Head of Technology Practices, GlobalLogic. "This accelerator is an out-of-box solution that allows engineers to set up complex architectures in a single day, rather than the months typically required. Moreover, it provides a required guardrail to operate within, and reduces the possibilities of human error which is essential to being successful with this programming paradigm."

Inter-Company Deployment

As part of Hitachi's acquisition of GlobalLogic, the accelerator technology will be utilized in Hitachi's services and solutions going forward.

"Hitachi Application Services Division is excited to leverage the GlobalLogic Accelerators in its service delivery schema," said Emi Goto, Senior Director, Application Services Division, Hitachi, Ltd. "The growth of our Lumada business will be accelerated in the expanding Digital Transformation market by combining the innovativeness of GlobalLogic's Experience Design and Chip-to-Cloud software engineering with Hitachi's enterprise application delivery experiences in mission critical systems."

GlobalLogic's Microservices Accelerator supports both containers and functions as a service-based deployment model across cloud hyperscalers Microsoft Azure, AWS, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

