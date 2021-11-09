EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp.: EnerDynamic Announces Rebrand Under 'Net Zero Renewable Energy', Subject to Shareholder and Regulatory Approval

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT) ("EHT" or the "Company"), a global leader in renewable energy solar and wind technologies, is pleased to announce as part of the integration of Windular Research and Technologies Inc. ("Windular") and EHT's other brands that it intends, subject to shareholder and all other regulatory authority approvals that may be required, to change the name of the Company to Net Zero Renewable Energy Ltd. ("Net Zero") and, subject to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") approval, change the Company's trading symbol on the Exchange to "NZRE".

EHT believes that the new Net Zero name more accurately represents the Company's innovative portfolio, anchored by the acquisition of Windular earlier this year. As sales ramp up from our Net Zero homes in Puerto Rico to the launch of our "air-to-water" SolaStream solar mobile system, the new name unites the EHT portfolio under its mission to deliver cutting-edge renewable energy initiatives across global markets. The rebrand will include a new website, logo and social media among other corporate initiatives by the Company.

John Gamble, CEO commented: "We look forward to a new EHT in 2022 with our rebranded launch of Net Zero Renewable Energy to support our corporate vision of building a global leader in renewable wind and solar technologies. This rebrand is much more than a new name and a new logo, it's an opportunity for EHT and its stakeholders to share our renewed vision for the Company as we expand our portfolio and generate momentum across business lines. Net Zero is in our DNA, and we are excited for the opportunities that this change will bring to the Company."

The Company has scheduled a shareholders meeting for January 11, 2022. Shareholders as at the record date November 29, 2021 will be eligible to vote at the meeting on the name change and other matters to be put to the shareholders for approval at such time, all as further described in the meeting materials to be made available in early December.

The Company would also like to comment on recent SEDI filings by Mr. Gamble, which were updated to correct certain historical filings since 2014. Mr. Gamble's shares on SEDI were recently updated to reflect the new share numbers post-consolidation (20 for 1) earlier this year. Mr. Gamble has not sold any shares since the Company has been listed.

EHT (TSXV:EHT) delivers proprietary, turn-key energy solutions which are intelligent, bankable, and sustainable. Most energy products and solutions can be implemented immediately wherever they are needed. EHT stands above its competitors by combining a full suite of solar PV, wind, and battery storage solutions, which can deliver energy 24 hours per day in both small-scale and large-scale format. In addition to traditional support to established electrical networks, EHT excels where no electrical grid exists. The organization supplies advanced solutions for various industries in combination with energy saving and energy generation solutions. EHT's expertise includes the development of module structures with full integration of smart energy solutions. These are processed through EHT's production technologies into attractive applications: modular homes, cold storage facilities, schools, residential and commercial outbuildings, and emergency/temporary shelters. The Windular Research and Technologies Inc. (WRT) division provides leading edge wind technology to the global telecommunication market whereby the WRT system can be implemented directly on any configuration of existing or new towers. WRT provides a renewable source of power in remote and rural locations where the primary source of power is diesel. WRT's innovative system provides clients with a lower overall operating cost as well as a reduction in their carbon footprint.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information relating to sales of the products (the "Opportunities") involves risk, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, for the Opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although EHT believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information on the Opportunities outlined in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. EHT disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

