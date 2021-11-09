The "UK Medico-Legal And Insurance Treatment Market 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report estimates that the medical expense element of personal injury and clinical negligence claims is valued at over £1 billion in 2020/21, of which CRU recoveries for NHS treatments represent around £200 million. Potentially, almost 30,000 private sector organisations could provide treatment services for personal injury claimants and over 1,000 NHS organisations could do likewise.

In terms of treatment revenue, RTA generate 38% of total revenue, followed by employer liability and public liability and finally clinical negligence cases, which represent 13% of treatment revenue (but only 2% of settled claims).

Without another serious wave of COVID, the treatment market is likely to grow over the coming years, although growth at the minor treatment end of the market will be harder to generate because of the new whiplash reforms.

The COVID-19 lockdowns caused a significant decline in personal injury case requiring treatment. Between 2019/20 and 2020/21, the number of cases registered with the Compensation Recovery Unit (CRU) declined by 32%, with settlements down 18%. Settlements declined less because these will include cases completed in 2020/21 but which were started (i.e. registered) in previous years. Data from the Claims Portal indicates that volumes were significantly down again in the first half of 2021 compared with the same period of 2020. The number of claims recorded in the 12 months ending July 2021, is almost 24% lower than for the 12 months ending July 2020.

This report looks at the companies which provide primarily physical and mental healthcare services to medico-legal and insurance services providers, mainly in personal injury cases. It will also in parts look at providers that provide social care for these individuals if associated medical care (like rehabilitation and long-term continuing healthcare) is also provided.

The medical treatments that are the central focus of this report involve the provision of medical treatments to individuals who have suffered minor or serious injuries or illnesses, from events such as road traffic accidents, medical negligence, accidents at work etc.

Central to the medical treatment is rehabilitation and swift treatment: that is the provision of treatments that go beyond, or that happen sooner than, the usual medical and social ones, with the aim of optimising the business and medical outcome. This report considers the market structure, market development and drivers, key players, market size and trends and the future.

