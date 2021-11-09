German manufacturer 3-D Micromac said it has developed a new machine that can produce more than 6,000 wafers per hour. It is suitable for solar cells with temperature-sensitive coatings, or depositions such as heterojunction devices.Germany's 3D-Micromac AG, a laser micro-machining and roll-to-roll laser systems supplier, has unveiled a new laser-cutting system for the production of half-cut and shingled solar cells. "The new microCELL MCS advanced laser system has been designed to meet the photovoltaic market's demands for boosting module power output and service life by minimizing power losses ...

