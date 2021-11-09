Aztec Minerals closes its first tranche of the Private placement with CAD 1 million, strong operating metrics and impressive operating cash flow reported Copper Mountain Mining for Q3 2021, Millennial Lithium announces the receipt of a higher takeover offer of CAD 4.70 from Lithium Americas, Positive metallurgical results from Tarachi Gold and its Magistral Mill and Tailings project and Vizsla Silver strikes again - the Napoleon resource area has now been extended to 1,700 metres strike length.