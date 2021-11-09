KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors, today announced it will participate in a fireside chat at the following investor conferences:

Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 9:20 a.m. EST

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 5:40 p.m. GMT

A live webcast of the presentations will be available on the Company's website at www.kalvista.com. An archive of the presentations will be available on KalVista's website for 30 days following the presentations.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. KalVista has developed a proprietary portfolio of novel, small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors initially targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME). KalVista is developing KVD900 as an oral on-demand therapy for acute HAE attacks, which completed a Phase 2 efficacy trial in February 2021, demonstrating statistical and clinical significance across all endpoints. KVD824 is in development for prophylactic treatment of HAE with the Phase 2 KOMPLETE clinical trial underway. In addition, KalVista's oral Factor XIIa inhibitor program represents a new generation of therapies that may further improve the treatment of HAE for patients. In DME, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor, called KVD001, has completed a Phase 2 clinical trial.

