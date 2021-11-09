Legend Power Systems Inc.: Legend Power Adds Channel Sales Veterans and Secures Platinum Sponsor Status for Upcoming U.S. National ESCO Conference

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / Legend Power Systems® (TSXV:LPS)(OTCQB:LPSIF), a global leader in commercial electrical system solutions, today announced the hiring of three veteran channel sales executives and its status as platinum sponsor of this week's annual North American Energy Service Company conference.

Legend will be hosting one-on-one meetings with several ESCOs to discuss how SmartGate can be a key tool to help their customers reach carbon reduction targets and improve the overall operation of their buildings. Legend Power is currently working with 7 ESCOs in various ways including pilot projects, initial deployments and strategic discussions around how partnering with Legend can be a symbiotic relationship for the ESCO and all their customers.

"We believe that Legend's future success will be driven through building and leveraging relationships with channel partners for their extensive customer networks across North America," said Randy Buchamer, President and CEO of Legend Power Systems. "We are already gaining significant traction with several key market players and for this reason have recently added three seasoned professionals with 50 years combined experience in energy solutions to our sales team. We insisted on identifying and working with the best and are excited to welcome Ms. Wanda Adams, Mr. Brian Hashimoto, and Mr. Michael Somers to the Legend team."

Wanda Adams has extensive experience leading high-performance teams to sell, develop and/or install internal systems, performance contracts, products, services and solutions maximizing trust-built customer relationships while providing high-quality projects and services. Projects span across multiple verticals including healthcare, retail, federal/state/local governments and education entities installing state-of-the-art building envelope, controls, lighting, water, solar and MEP solutions. Ms. Adams has been personally involved in excess of $650M in projects to date.

Brian Hashimoto has over 20 years of experience leading high-performance energy service companies (ESCO) sales teams resulting in over $400 million of successful projects in the performance contacting environment. Most of his projects have been in the Federal space, but he also has experience in utilities and residential markets. Early in his career, Mr. Hashimoto managed facilities and utilities supporting the National Space Program while serving in the United States Air Force.

Michael Somers entered the financial industry with Bank of America in 2000 and brings over a decade of experience in the energy management space. Mr. Somers gained a significant amount of market experience working in both the manufacturing and full turn-key solution side of the lighting industry. He plans on leveraging his significant experience and relationships to gain immediate traction in his new role.

Legend Power Sponsors NAESCO Conference

Legend is proud to announce that it is the Platinum Sponsor of the National Association of Energy Service Companies (NAESCO) annual ESCO conference R3 - Renovate, Retrofit and Reduce, which will be held during November 9-12, 2021 in Austin, Texas. R3 is NAESCO's premier annual event, highlighting opportunities for energy infrastructure improvements and upgrading the nation's building infrastructure.

"Our partnership with NAESCO is off to a great start. Their leadership position in transforming the nations public sector building infrastructure is advanced by showcasing new best of breed energy conservation measures, and we look forward to presenting the SmartGate platform to this strategic group" said Mike Cioce, Legend's VP Sales & Marketing.

About NAESCO

The National Association of Energy Service Companies, (NAESCO) is the leading advocacy and accreditation organization for Energy Service Companies dedicated to modernizing America's building infrastructure through performance contracting.

About SmartGATE

SmartGATE is an industry-leading Active Power Management Platform that identifies and fixes underperformance and waste in the electrical system of a commercial building inherent in its incoming grid connection. These performance issues often impact key areas of commercial real estate metrics, including occupant safety and satisfaction as well as financial performance and ESG leadership. This waste can also lead to higher operating costs, higher GHG emissions, lower net operating income, and other potential financial risks to the building owner, including adverse tenant experiences.

