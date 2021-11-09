Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2021) - Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB: TGCB) today announced that Shannon Wilkinson, CEO will be attending the Q4 Virtual Investor Summit.

Event Q4 Investor Summit Date November 16-17th, 2021 Presentation November 16th at 01:00 PM ET Location https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_2wIHpba8RlOEbyI6BzVvQA

About Tego Cyber Inc.

Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB: TGCB) ("the Company") was created to capitalize on the emerging cyber threat intelligence market. The Company has developed a cyber threat intelligence application that integrates with top end security platforms to gather, analyze, then proactively identify threats to an enterprise network. The Tego Guardian Threat Intelligence Platform takes in vetted and curated threat data and after utilizing a proprietary process, the platform compiles, analyzes, and then delivers that data to an enterprise network in a format that is timely, informative, and relevant. The threat data provides additional context including specific details needed to identify and counteract threats so that security teams can spend less time searching for disparate information. The first version of the application will integrate with the widely accepted Splunk SIEM to provide real-time threat intelligence to macro enterprises using the Splunk architecture. The Company plans on developing future versions of the Tego Guardian app for integration with other established SIEM systems and platforms including: Elastic, IBM QRadar, AT&T Cybersecurity, Exabeam, and Google Chronical. For more information, please visit www.tegocyber.com.

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q4 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 80+ companies and over 800 investors, consisting of institutional investors, family offices, and private wealth.

