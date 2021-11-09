Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2021) - Deveron Corp. (TSXV: FARM) ("Deveron" or the "Company"), a leading agriculture digital services and insights provider in North America, is pleased to announce the Company has signed a $105,000 enterprise contract with a leader in the agricultural technology space. The agreement, is in support of the client's carbon program that covers Ohio, Indiana, and Illinois. The contract provides the client access to Deveron's new platform which provides a scalable and streamlined process for collecting, analyzing, and sharing in-field soil carbon data.

"Deveron has invested significantly in our digital ecosystem and boots on the ground network to create a vertically integrated carbon soil data solution for the market. This has positioned Deveron to be a natural partner for any company looking to scale and leverage high quality soil data with a direct digital connection back to their respective databases," said David MacMillan, Deveron's President and CEO. "High-value agricultural carbon credits are a product of high fidelity data. Deveron's end-to-end platform provides a single chain of data custody assuring that the data utilized in our client's carbon programs are of the highest grade. We believe these early enterprise carbon platform deals are symbolic of the greater market's need for a solution to scale ESG carbon initiatives. We see the demand for agricultural carbon only increasing as more industries look to agriculture for a solution to their ESG plans."

This is the fourth enterprise contract signed to use Deveron's carbon services platform since its launch on September 21, 2021. The platform eliminates significant impediments to the accurate measurement of carbon sequestration in agricultural land. The Company views it's platform as a key enabler for maximizing the creation of reliable and credible carbon credits. The platform is built on three key principles highlighted below:

Leverage Deveron's growing network of trained and dedicated soil technicians across North America, thus ensuring consistency of sampling





Provide single chain of custody from the farm to the lab to the client in a digital platform





Ensure soil data integrity via best-in-class data security

To find out more about our carbon platform, visit: https://deveron.com/carbon/

About Deveron: Deveron is an agriculture technology company that uses data and insights to help farmers and large agriculture enterprises increase yields, reduce costs and improve farm outcomes. The company employs a digital process that leverages data collected on farms across North America to drive unbiased interpretation of production decisions, ultimately recommending how to optimize input use. Our team of agronomists and data scientists build products that recommend ways to better manage fertilizer, seed, fungicide, and other farm inputs. Additionally, we have a national network of data technicians that are deployed to collect various types of farm data, from soil to drone. Our geographic focus is the US and Canada where 1 billion acres are actively farmed annually.

For more information, please visit www.deveron.com.

David MacMillan

President & CEO Deveron Corp.

416-367-4571 ext. 221

dmacmillan@deveronuas.com

