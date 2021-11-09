Will expand UK European footprint

Infogain, a Silicon Valley-based leader in human-centered digital platform and software engineering services, today announced the appointment of Vivek Sharma as the company's new VP Head of Sales- Europe. Vivek brings more than 20 years of experience in technology sales, consulting, client services and operations.

"We are excited to welcome Vivek to our team," said Rohit Nagpal, Chief Business Officer at Infogain. "Vivek's experience in the consumer, travel transportation, manufacturing technology, energy utilities, and media telecom verticals complement Infogain's focus areas. He will be instrumental in ensuring we achieve our aggressive growth plans for Europe."

Prior to joining Infogain, Sharma held leadership positions at Wipro Technologies. There, he served in several executive roles with a focus on retail, consumer goods, consumer business and transportation for European markets. He brings a highly successful track record in providing digital, business services and technology services to clients, private equity companies and market makers.

At Infogain, Vivek will be responsible for sales and business development, expanding the Infogain footprint and enabling leading UK and European enterprises to create intelligent, extensible digital platforms that unlock more meaningful and authentic interactions with their customers.

Commenting on his appointment, Vivek Sharma said, "I am delighted to join Infogain and drive their ambitious growth plans in Europe."

About Infogain

Infogain is a human-centered digital platform and software engineering company based out of Silicon Valley. We engineer business outcomes for Fortune 500 companies and digital natives in the technology, healthcare, insurance, travel, telecom, and retail/CPG industries using the cloud, microservices, automation, IoT, and artificial intelligence. We accelerate experience-led transformation in the delivery of digital platforms. Infogain is also a Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Gold Partner and Azure Expert Managed Services Provider (MSP).

Infogain, an Apax Funds portfolio company, has offices in California, Washington, Texas, the UK, the UAE, and Singapore, with delivery centers in Seattle, Houston, Austin, Kraków, Noida, Bengaluru, Pune, Gurgaon, and Mumbai. To learn more, visit www.infogain.com.

