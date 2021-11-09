Data depersonalization solution shields sensitive health information from exposure in development environments in compliance with healthcare regulations

SoftServe, a leading digital authority and consulting company, announces the availability of its Human360° DataMask healthcare solution on the Google Cloud Marketplace. DataMask depersonalizes patient data by identifying and obfuscating Protected Health Information (PHI) and Personally Identifiable Information (PII) data while keeping the original data structure intact. The solution makes it possible to utilize massive amounts of data collected across the healthcare ecosystem for testing, research, data transition and more, all while protecting patient privacy.

?"Maintaining patient health data privacy in compliance with HIPAA and GDPR regulatory protocols when sharing data between and within research organizations is a critical success factor for the advancement of clinical trials and drug discovery," said Adam Gabrault, Executive Vice President of Healthcare and Life Sciences at SoftServe. "SoftServe's Human360° DataMask solution features more than 30 masking algorithms that produce logical and meaningful substitutions for sensitive PHI/PII data while maintaining the data context and format, making the anonymized data suitable for use in development environments."?

Along with this timely addition, SoftServe continues to leverage other Google Cloud applications for its clients. The company recently helped streamline operations for a Fortune 500 company's 3,000 kidney dialysis clinics with Google Cloud's Spanner and provided much needed continuity of care for a healthcare provider by partnering with Looker, a Google Cloud company. As a first wave partner, bringing both Google's Anthos and Apigee hybrid tools to market for client solutions, SoftServe continues to enable its clients to achieve improved consumer experiences and outcomes.

Please visit SoftServe's Google Cloud Partner page for more information about Human360° DataMask and other solutions across the healthcare and life science ecosystem.

About SoftServe

SoftServe is a digital authority that advises and provides at the cutting-edge of technology. We reveal, transform, accelerate, and optimize the way enterprises and software companies do business. With expertise across healthcare, retail, energy, financial services, software, and more, we implement end-to-end solutions to deliver the innovation, quality, and speed that our clients' users expect.?

?SoftServe delivers open innovation-from generating compelling new ideas, to developing and implementing transformational products and services. Our work and client experience are built on a foundation of empathetic, human-focused experience design that ensures continuity from concept to release. We empower enterprises and software companies to (re)identify differentiation, accelerate solution development, and vigorously compete in today's digital economy. No matter where you are in your journey.? Visit our website, blog, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter pages.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211109005242/en/

Contacts:

Paul Jones

Senior Manager, Analyst and Public Relations

pjone@softserveinc.com

Andrew Kavka

Lead Analyst and Public Relations Specialist

akavk@softserveinc.com