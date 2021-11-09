Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2021) - TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ) today announced that it will be attending and presenting at the Q4 Virtual Investor Summit. TransCode's Chief Executive Officer, Michael Dudley, will describe the Company's RNA-based scientific discoveries that it believes will significantly advance the treatment of cancer, including the company's lead therapeutic candidate treating metastatic disease which it is advancing into the clinic with its First in Human clinical trial planned for mid-next year. The presentation will be webcast and an archived recording will be made available in Investors' section of the TransCode Therapeutics website.

Event: Q4 Investor Summit Date: November 16-17th, 2021 Presentation: November 17th at 10:15AM ET Location: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_P1C4IlpCSEi4d5wjRmsVqA

1x1s will be available for qualified investors

The conference is completely complimentary to qualified investors. Please register at Complimentary Investor Registration

An archived replay of TransCode Therapeutics presentation will be available immediately after the presentation via the Webcast link. The presentation will also live on the Investor Summit website for 90 days after the event.

About TransCode Therapeutics

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q4 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 90+ companies and over 500 investors comprising of institutional investors, family offices, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Energy/Tech, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate, Technology, and Tech/Crypt. Contact: info@investorsummitgroup.com

