Eat Well Group secures anchor investment in leading global plant-based media platform, with over 2,400,000+ social followers and 70 million monthly impressions across multiple channels

Eat Well Investment Group Inc., the "Company" or "Eat Well Group" or "EWG") (CN:EWG) (US:EWGFF) (FRA:6BC0) is pleased to announce a strategic investment into the world's leading plant based media company and platform, Plant Based News ("PBN"). Eat Well Group is proud to be the lead investor and the only publicly traded company to participate in PBN's recent £1,000,000 financing.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211109005854/en/

Plant Based News, www.plantbasednews.org (Graphic: Business Wire)

Plant Based News is a multi-award-winning news site with an internal design agency creating awareness about ethical consumerism, sustainability and the plant-based lifestyle. The platform boasts over 2,400,000 followers across its social media channels and receives over 70,000,000 monthly impressions. The company also has access to an expansive network of vegan influencers that is continuing to grow. PBN has expanded beyond its traditional web and social based roots to contribute to leading mainstream films that include Netflix's original documentary, Seaspiracy, and the upcoming film, Eating Our Way To Extinction, narrated by Kate Winslet and backed by Sir Richard Branson.

"We are incredibly excited to invest in PBN's platform. They are a proven leader in plant-based content across the world, and help drive significant industry momentum," stated Marc Aneed, President, Eat Well Group. "This is just the beginning of broader collaboration between the two companies, and we look forward to sharing more of our vertically integrated plant-foods platform, including Amara organic baby food, with PBN's expansive audience in the near future," continued Aneed.

Founded by Klaus Mitchell in 2015 and soon after joined by Robbie Lockie, PBN has experienced rapid growth across its web and social channels, attracting early investment from Eat Well Group strategic advisor and KBW Ventures CEO, Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed. PBN is focused on expanding its reach and creative services with collaboration with more established and mainstream media distribution networks in the future.

"Our growth over the past two years has been tremendous, it has proven that the plant-based lifestyle is beyond just a trend and has truly become an important component of a healthier and more sustainable future," stated Klaus Mitchell, Founder of Plant Based News. "We look forward to collaborating with industry leaders like Eat Well Group and their experienced management team to continue to grow together and re-shape the future of the world," continued Mitchell.

To learn more, join Eat Well Group's mailing list for important updates.

ABOUT EAT WELL GROUP

Eat Well Group is a publicly-traded investment Company primarily focused on high-growth companies in the agribusiness, food tech, plant-based and ESG (environmental, social and governance) sectors. Eat Well Group's management team has an extensive record of sourcing, financing and building successful companies across a broad range of industries and maintains a current investment mandate on the health/wellness industry. The team has financed and invested in early-stage venture companies for greater than 25 years, resulting in unparalleled access to deal flow and the ability to construct a portfolio of opportunistic investments intended to generate superior risk-adjusted returns.

ABOUT PLANT BASED NEWS

Plant Based News is a multi-award-winning news site with an internal design agency creating awareness about ethical consumerism, sustainability and the plant-based lifestyle. The platform boasts over 2,400,000 followers across its social media channels and receives over 70,000,000 monthly impressions, including an expansive network of vegan influencers that is continuing to grow. For more information, visit www.plantbasednews.org.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211109005854/en/

Contacts:

Eat Well Investment Group Inc.

Marc Aneed, President

ir@eatwellgroup.com

www.eatwellgroup.com