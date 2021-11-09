Ranked as the most innovative in its home country

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2021) - MediaValet Inc. (TSX: MVP) (the Company), a leading provider of enterprise digital asset management and creative operations software, is pleased to announce that the Company's cloud-native, enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform solutions were selected by a South American university that is ranked as the most innovative in its home country (the "Customer"). Commencing September 30th, 2021, the first-year billing of $87,000 includes an auto-renewing subscription ("Subscription") to MediaValet's core digital asset management ("DAM") platform; its creative operations platform, CreativeSPACES; its Office 365, Azure Active Directory and Salesforce integrations; and professional services covering implementation, and ongoing training, support and library services.





The Customer, an early adopter of cloud-based solutions, began its digital transformation in 2018 as it identified the need to become completely digital to streamline the teaching and learning experiences for today's generation and beyond. This transformation was accelerated by the COVID pandemic as it had to quickly migrate delivery of over 5,000 courses and 80,000 classes from face-to-face to online. As a result, it became glaringly clear to their team that to deliver a positive student experience and to scale that experience into the future, they needed an enterprise-class, cloud-based digital asset management system that could seamlessly integrate into their digital IT stack. Given the importance of their digital strategy to the current and future needs of the university, the team, which included a cross-functional group from the dean to creative operations, communications and IT, undertook an extensive evaluation before selecting MediaValet.

"We're hyper-focused on supporting customers with enterprise DAM use cases," commented David MacLaren, Founder and CEO of MediaValet. "The more assets, users, locations, security and compliance requirements the better. To be recognized by an innovative higher ed institution as the best solution for these exact reasons is a major point of validation for our vision. We aim to be the go-to leader in DAM and believe this new customer highlights both our progress and the possibilities for us in the rapidly growing and maturing DAM industry."

