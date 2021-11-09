Strategic collaboration to support long-term growth of biopolymer production requiring a blend of polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) and Polylactic Acid (PLA) inputs

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) ("Danimer"), and Total Corbion PLA, both leading bioplastics companies focused on the development and production of biodegradable materials, today announced that they have entered into a long-term collaborative arrangement for the supply of Luminy PLA, a biobased polymer used to manufacture compostable products. As Danimer continues to scale up the commercial production of Nodax, its signature polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA), this agreement enhances Danimer's ability to fulfill customer needs for resins that require a blend of PLA- and PHA-based inputs.

Stephen E. Croskrey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Danimer, said, "While growing commercial production of PHA remains the focus of our business, PLA is a part of some compounds that we formulate to meet specific customers' functionality needs for different applications. Teaming with Total Corbion PLA provides an ideal solution to support our long-term growth strategy while ensuring our short-term customer needs remain fulfilled."

Danimer works with each of its customers to develop customized formulas for biobased resins that meet biodegradability and functionality expectations. Blending various inputs, such as PHA and PLA, enables Danimer to expand the applications of its materials across a number of different industries.

Total Corbion PLA is a 50/50 joint venture between TotalEnergies and Corbion focused on the manufacturing and marketing of Luminy PLA resins.

Thomas Philipon, Chief Executive Officer of Total Corbion PLA, said, "The biopolymers market is experiencing strong growth, and customers are requesting innovative solutions tailor-made to their market needs. In today's dynamic market, strategic arrangements throughout the value chain are key to ensuring security of supply in both product and technology that will allow brand owners and ultimately consumers to be comfortable with selecting bioplastics as a sustainable alternative to traditional plastics."

For more information, please visit www.DanimerScientific.com or www.Total-Corbion.com.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer is a pioneer in creating more sustainable, more natural ways to make plastic products. For more than a decade, its renewable and sustainable biopolymers have helped create plastic products that are biodegradable and compostable and return to nature instead of polluting our lands and waters. Danimer's technology can be found in a vast array of plastic end products that people use every day. Applications for its biopolymers include additives, aqueous coatings, fibers, filaments, films and injection-molded articles, among others. After the acquisition of Novomer, Danimer now holds more than 390 granted patents and pending patent applications in more than 20 countries for a range of manufacturing processes and biopolymer formulations. For more information, visit www.DanimerScientific.com.

About Total Corbion PLA

Total Corbion PLA is a global technology leader in Poly Lactic Acid (PLA) and lactide monomers. PLA is a biobased and biodegradable polymer made from annually renewable resources, offering a reduced carbon footprint versus many traditional plastics. The Luminy PLA portfolio, which includes both high heat and standard PLA grades, is an innovative material that is used in a wide range of markets from packaging to consumer goods, fibers and automotive. Total Corbion PLA, headquartered in the Netherlands, operates a 75,000 tons per year PLA production facility in Rayong, Thailand and has recently announced the intention to build a second plant in Grandpuits, France. The company is a 50/50 joint venture between TotalEnergies and Corbion. www.total-corbion.com

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a broad energy company that produces and markets energies on a global scale: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our 105,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, clean, reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people. www.totalenergies.com

About Corbion

Corbion is the global market leader in lactic acid and its derivatives, and a leading supplier of emulsifiers, functional enzyme blends, minerals, vitamins, and algae ingredients. We use our unique expertise in fermentation and other processes to deliver sustainable solutions for the preservation of food and food production, health, and our planet. For over 100 years, we have been uncompromising in our commitment to safety, quality, innovation and performance. Drawing on our deep application and product knowledge, we work side-by-side with customers to make our cutting-edge technologies work for them. Our solutions help differentiate products in markets such as food, home personal care, animal nutrition, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and bioplastics. In 2020, Corbion generated annual sales of 986.5 million and had a workforce of 2,267 FTE. Corbion is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. www.corbion.com

Note:

The terms 'biobased' and 'compostable' or 'biodegradable' in this communication refer to the EN16785-1 and EN13432 standards respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

Please note that in this press release we may use words such as "appears," "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "expects," "intends," "future," and similar expressions which constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are made based on our expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Company and therefore involve a number of risks and uncertainties. We caution that forward-looking statements are not guarantees and that actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results of operations or financial condition of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, the overall level of consumer demand on our products; general economic conditions and other factors affecting consumer confidence, preferences, and behavior; disruption and volatility in the global currency, capital, and credit markets; the financial strength of the Company's customers; the Company's ability to implement its business strategy, including, but not limited to, its ability to expand its production facilities and plants to meet customer demand for its products and the timing thereof; risks relating to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to the Company; the ability of the Company to execute and integrate acquisitions; changes in governmental regulation, legislation or public opinion relating to our products; the Company's exposure to product liability or product warranty claims and other loss contingencies; disruptions and other impacts to the Company's business, as a result of the COVID-19 global pandemic and government actions and restrictive measures implemented in response; stability of the Company's manufacturing facilities and suppliers, as well as consumer demand for our products, in light of disease epidemics and health-related concerns such as the COVID-19 global pandemic; the impact that global climate change trends may have on the Company and its suppliers and customers; the Company's ability to protect patents, trademarks and other intellectual property rights; any breaches of, or interruptions in, our information systems; the ability of our information technology systems or information security systems to operate effectively, including as a result of security breaches, viruses, hackers, malware, natural disasters, vendor business interruptions or other causes; our ability to properly maintain, protect, repair or upgrade our information technology systems or information security systems, or problems with our transitioning to upgraded or replacement systems; the impact of adverse publicity about the Company and/or its brands, including without limitation, through social media or in connection with brand damaging events and/or public perception; fluctuations in the price, availability and quality of raw materials and contracted products as well as foreign currency fluctuations; our ability to utilize potential net operating loss carryforwards; and changes in tax laws and liabilities, tariffs, legal, regulatory, political and economic risks. More information on potential factors that could affect the Company's financial results is included from time to time in the Company's public reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based upon information available to the Company as of the date of this press release, and speak only as of the date hereof. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

