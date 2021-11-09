Immunicum AB: Immunicum to Present New Research Data at The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting

Press Release
Stockholm, Sweden, November 9, 2021
Immunicum to Present New Research Data at The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer
Poster Details:
Abstract Title: CD47 and phosphatidylserine contribute to the interaction between antigen presenting cells and the allogeneic cell-based relapse vaccine DCP-001
Abstract Number: 219
Presenter: Satwinder Kaur Singh, Ph.D.
Session Title: Cellular Therapies
Session Date & Time: November 12, 2021, Poster hours: 7:00 AM - 8:30 PM EST
Location: Poster Hall E
All posters will be made available as virtual ePosters throughout the SITC 2021 conference. In addition, the poster will be made available on the Immunicum websitefollowing the poster presentation.
FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Erik Manting
Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: ir@immunicum.com
INVESTOR RELATIONS
Brendan Payne
Stern Investor Relations
Telephone: +1 212-698-8695
E-mail: brendan.payne@sternir.com
For Sweden:
Kristina Windrup Olander
Spikinc AB
Telephone: +46 8 732 8400
E-mail: ir@immunicum.com
MEDIA RELATIONS
Eva Mulder and Sophia Hergenhan
Trophic Communications
Telephone: +49 89 2388 7731
E-mail: immu@trophic.eu
About Immunicum AB (publ)
Immunicum is a biopharmaceutical company focused on hard-to-treat established tumors and the prevention of cancer recurrence, two key challenges in oncology. We are leveraging our unparalleled expertise in allogeneic dendritic cell biology to develop an advanced clinical pipeline of novel, off-the-shelf, cell-based therapies for solid and blood-borne tumors. Based in Sweden and the Netherlands, Immunicum is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm.
www.immunicum.com
Attachment
- 20211109_Immunicum_SITC_ENG_final (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1ba00e45-2201-46ff-8c0f-18883b44bedd)