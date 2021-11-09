Immunicum AB: Immunicum to Present New Research Data at The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting

Press Release



Stockholm, Sweden, November 9, 2021



Immunicum to Present New Research Data at The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer

Poster Details:



Abstract Title: CD47 and phosphatidylserine contribute to the interaction between antigen presenting cells and the allogeneic cell-based relapse vaccine DCP-001

Abstract Number: 219

Presenter: Satwinder Kaur Singh, Ph.D.

Session Title: Cellular Therapies

Session Date & Time: November 12, 2021, Poster hours: 7:00 AM - 8:30 PM EST

Location: Poster Hall E



All posters will be made available as virtual ePosters throughout the SITC 2021 conference. In addition, the poster will be made available on the Immunicum website following the poster presentation.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:



Erik Manting

Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: ir@immunicum.com



INVESTOR RELATIONS



Brendan Payne

Stern Investor Relations

Telephone: +1 212-698-8695

E-mail: brendan.payne@sternir.com



For Sweden:



Kristina Windrup Olander

Spikinc AB

Telephone: +46 8 732 8400

E-mail: ir@immunicum.com



MEDIA RELATIONS



Eva Mulder and Sophia Hergenhan

Trophic Communications

Telephone: +49 89 2388 7731

E-mail: immu@trophic.eu





About Immunicum AB (publ)

Immunicum is a biopharmaceutical company focused on hard-to-treat established tumors and the prevention of cancer recurrence, two key challenges in oncology. We are leveraging our unparalleled expertise in allogeneic dendritic cell biology to develop an advanced clinical pipeline of novel, off-the-shelf, cell-based therapies for solid and blood-borne tumors. Based in Sweden and the Netherlands, Immunicum is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm.

www.immunicum.com

Attachment