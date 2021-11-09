~ Building on the strategic update from September, Plant&Co is happy to release the name of its new brand; PlantHeads which will play a key role in Plant&Co portfolio and platform expansion ~

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2021) - Plant&Co. Brands Ltd. (CSE: VEGN) (FSE: VGP) (OTCQB: VGANF) ("PLANT&CO" or the "Company"), a modern health and wellness company curating delicious plant-based foods, is pleased to introduce "PlantHeads" a new brand that will be leveraged as a part of the PLANT&CO portfolio and distribution plans. PlantHeads will offer exquisite high-quality recipes for the growing number of people interested in increasing their plant-based foods consumption.

"Together with our previous announcement of working with renowned chef Ivan Castro, PLANT&CO continues to execute on its growth strategy as we enter the fourth quarter of 2021," said Shawn Moniz, CEO of PLANT&CO. "Announcing our new Brand PlantHeads is another step on our roadmap and we look forward to sharing additional details and milestones very soon. PlantHeads fills a gap in our portfolio, and we are excited by the potential to create and market high-quality plant-based foods to a large and growing market across Canada and the United States. There are many delicious and healthy food products in the market, however achieving scale is a challenge. The PlantHeads brand is designed to enable Plant&Co recipes and products achieve scale."

About PLANT&CO

Plant&Co. Brands Ltd. (CSE: VEGN) (FSE: VGP) (OTCQB: VGANF) is modern health and wellness company curating delicious plant-based foods. It offers a growing number of delicious plant-based food products through two leading plant-based brands Holy Crap Foods Inc. and YamChops, the vegan butcher. For more information please visit:www.HolyCrap.comwww.YamChops.comwww.PlantandCo.com.

About Holy Crap Foods Inc.

At Holy Crap Foods Inc. our mission is to create products that create a healthy gut through simple, quality ingredients that ultimately feed the connection between gut and mind. Holy Crap is an organic breakfast cereal for today's consumer that expects their food to work hard for them. Our great tasting cereal helps maintain a healthy gut which creates a happy mind. For more information on the healthy and high-quality breakfast cereals visit: www.HolyCrap.com.

About YamChops

YamChops is a plant-based butcher shop based in Toronto, Ontario. Vegans, vegetarians, flexitarians and even meat enthusiasts love visiting the beautifully curated shop located in the heart of Toronto's food district. Whether customers sample YamChops' Tunaless "Tuna", Chick*n Schnitzel, Szechuan "Beef", Montreal Style "Steak", or browse their vegan grocery market assisted by its knowledgeable staff, customers will have an unforgettable experience at YamChops vegan butcher shop. YamChops' mission is to provide extraordinary plant-based foods and provide extraordinary service to its customers, with a vision to expand its plant based culinary experience and make YamChops the destination of choice for all consumers. For more product information please visit: www.YamChops.com.

